To marry a prisoner serving time for murder, a prison nurse allegedly poisoned her husband. She was also found guilty of murder

A Missouri woman who poisoned her husband and then set their house on fire in an attempt to cover up her crime has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Amy Murray, 46, a prison nurse, entered an Alford plea on June 25, acknowledging the charges against her while maintaining her innocence. This plea agreement resulted in a conviction for second-degree murder, second-degree arson, and tampering with evidence, with prosecutors agreeing to drop the charge of armed criminal action.

The Crime and Investigation

Amy Murray’s husband, Joshua Murray, was found dead in February 2019 after what initially appeared to be a house fire at their home in Iberia, Missouri, a small town about 150 miles west of St. Louis. At first, authorities believed Joshua’s death was an unfortunate result of the fire. However, further investigation revealed otherwise.

The medical examiner ruled Joshua’s death a homicide after elevated levels of antifreeze were discovered in his system. In addition, injuries indicated that Joshua had likely died before the fire began. Investigators also found evidence that an accelerant had been used to start the blaze, suggesting foul play.

The Alford Plea and Sentencing

In exchange for the plea, Murray received a sentence of 12 years for the second-degree murder charge, 7 years for the second-degree arson charge, and 4 years for tampering with evidence. The arson and tampering charges will run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Murray’s defense attempted to argue that Joshua might have ingested the antifreeze himself, potentially leading to his death. However, the court dismissed this motion, and after years of legal battles, Murray accepted the plea.

Connection with Inmate and Motive

Authorities discovered that Murray had been in frequent contact with Eugene Claypool, an inmate serving a 25-year-to-life sentence for murder at the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Murray worked as a nurse at the facility, and the recorded phone calls between the two revealed that she spoke often about not wanting to be around her husband. In one call, she even mentioned that once Joshua was “out of the picture,” she could marry Claypool, according to the affidavit.

Victim’s Legacy

Joshua Murray, who was just 37 years old when he died, was described by family as a dedicated husband, father, and hardworking member of the community. Sherry Thompson, Joshua’s aunt, expressed her frustration with the legal proceedings in a letter, remembering Joshua as a “good, faithful husband and father” who “worked hard to provide for his family.”

Amy Murray’s sentencing marks the conclusion of a years-long investigation into a tragic case of betrayal. The case serves as a reminder of the power of investigative work and the strength of a community coming together in the wake of such a devastating crime.

