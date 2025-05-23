Crime

This game of whack-a-mole will end’: Irate judge halts Trump administration’s campaign against overseas students

by John
Published On:
This game of whack-a-mole will end': Irate judge halts Trump administration's campaign against overseas students

California, USA – In a strong rebuke to the Trump administration, a U.S. federal judge has barred the government from terminating the legal status of thousands of international students, calling the policy “chaotic” and “legally questionable.”

Judge Jeffrey White, a George W. Bush appointee, issued a nationwide injunction on Thursday, halting attempts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to revoke SEVIS records of students under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

His strongly worded 21-page order criticises the administration’s abrupt changes and lack of legal compliance, comparing the government’s approach to “a game of whack-a-mole.”

What Was the Case About?

The legal dispute, S.Y. v. Noem, involved over two dozen international students who found their SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) records marked “inactive” by ICE in April — without any prior warning.

This change effectively rendered their presence in the U.S. illegal, putting them at risk of deportation, arrest, and loss of academic or professional opportunities.

The students sued under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and constitutional due process laws, claiming their rights were being violated.

Judge Slams Government for “Unlawful and Abrupt” Actions

Judge White openly criticised ICE for suddenly shifting policies, especially once courts began hearing legal challenges.

He pointed out how ICE first suspended SEVIS records, then reinstated them, then issued new termination guidelines, and later promised retroactive fixes — all within a few weeks.

“It is unclear how this game of whack-a-mole will end unless Defendants are enjoined from skirting their own mandatory regulations,” Judge White wrote.

He said these abrupt changes appeared to be a deliberate attempt by the government to avoid judicial review and undermine students’ legal protections.

Court’s Nationwide Injunction Explained

The court’s ruling protects international students across the United States, including:

  • Barring ICE from using prior SEVIS terminations to arrest, detain, or deport affected students.
  • Preventing any reversal of SEVIS reinstatements already made.
  • Restricting ICE from moving students outside their current residence during the case.
  • Blocking the government from imposing any adverse effects linked to the terminated SEVIS records.

“The relief the Court grants provides Plaintiffs with a measure of stability and certainty,” the judge stated. “They will be able to continue their studies or their employment without the threat of re-termination hanging over their heads.”

Trump Administration’s Argument Rejected

The Trump administration argued the court didn’t have the authority to issue such sweeping orders. But Judge White rejected this argument, noting that courts across the country have consistently ruled against similar government claims.

He added that a broader ruling was necessary due to the severe harm caused by ICE’s policy and its nationwide impact on students.

What’s Next?

The case will return to court on August 1, where further hearings will determine the long-term legality of ICE’s actions under the Trump administration.

This landmark ruling brings temporary relief and clarity to thousands of international students studying in the U.S., many of whom have been in limbo due to unclear and inconsistent immigration policies. As the case progresses, it will likely serve as a major precedent in protecting non-citizen students from abrupt legal changes without due process.

SOURCE

John

Related Articles

A 'hero' 9-year-old girl was killed while trying to get younger siblings to safety amid gunfire

A ‘hero’ 9-year-old girl was killed while trying to get younger siblings to safety amid gunfire

He made a misogynistic comment to her at a party. Then she doused him with gasoline and lit him on fire

He made a misogynistic comment to her at a party. Then she doused him with gasoline and lit him on fire

Watch your mouth': Ax killer goes on an expletive-laden outburst before being sentenced to decades in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her baby

Watch your mouth’: Ax killer goes on an expletive-laden outburst before being sentenced to decades in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her baby

16-month-old girl dies on her first day of day care after she never woke up from a nap: Police

16-month-old girl dies on her first day of day care after she never woke up from a nap: Police

‘Grandma started to kill mommy’: Woman stabbed daughter-in-law in front of grandchildren in fight that started after drinks at Chili’s, police say

‘Grandma started to kill mommy’: Woman stabbed daughter-in-law in front of grandchildren in fight that started after drinks at Chili’s, police say

4-year-old sent home from school ‘slobbering at the mouth’ with .29 BAC was given a drink by her teacher that made her feel sick: Police

4-year-old sent home from school ‘slobbering at the mouth’ with .29 BAC was given a drink by her teacher that made her feel sick: Police

Leave a Comment