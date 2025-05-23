‘F— you … you are served’: Woman charged with spitting on former US attorney for DC during on-camera interview

Washington, D.C. – A 32-year-old woman, Emily Gabriella Sommer, has been arrested and charged after allegedly spitting on former interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin during a live interview earlier this month.

Sommer faces one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a government official, according to court documents unsealed on Thursday. The incident occurred outside the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., during a Newsmax interview on May 8.

The Confrontation Outside U.S. Attorney’s Office

At around 3:30 p.m., Sommer allegedly approached Martin while he was being interviewed. According to the affidavit, she aggressively questioned him, asking, “Who in the f— are you?” Upon confirming his identity, she reportedly spat on his left shoulder and shouted,

“You are a disgusting man. F— you, Ed Martin. My name is Emily Gabriella Sommer, and you are served.”

After the confrontation, Sommer walked away, but later took to social media to claim credit for the incident. Her X (formerly Twitter) account, under the handle @EmilyGabriellaS, featured multiple posts directed at Martin, including one that read:

“ED, that was me that spit in your face today. It was a pleasure.”

Identified by Social Media and Arrested

Law enforcement confirmed her identity by cross-referencing booking records and social media activity. Images from the incident matched her previous booking photo, leading to the formal charge.

Sommer appeared in court on Thursday, where she reportedly became agitated, prompting U.S. Marshals to escort her out briefly. She was later released without GPS monitoring, after her public defenders argued the charge didn’t warrant such conditions—citing precedents from January 6 cases.

Background on Ed Martin

Ed Martin’s short-lived stint as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia was marked by controversy. Appointed by Donald Trump, his nomination faced strong opposition. Over 100 former U.S. Attorneys called him “egregiously unqualified”, and critics said he had a “fundamental misunderstanding of the role.”

Martin also received backlash for comments and views on January 6 cases, many of which he appeared to defend, further straining his credibility within legal circles.

His tenure came to an end recently, with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro being tapped as his replacement, alongside Acting U.S. Marshal Ron Carter, who jointly announced the charges against Sommer.

The incident has drawn attention not only for its unusual nature, but also due to the political tensions surrounding Ed Martin’s tenure as a federal prosecutor. While Sommer has been released, the case will continue through the legal process. The story also highlights how social media can help law enforcement track down suspects in public incidents.

