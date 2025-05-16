The woman who murdered her family’s siblings, ages 4 and 8, in a DUI collision at a “kid’s dream birthday party” said, “I see past the alligator tears.” finds out her fate

In a heartbreaking case from Michigan, a woman was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for driving under the influence and crashing into a boat club during a child’s birthday party. The tragic incident killed two young siblings and injured several others. The parents of the victims faced the woman during her sentencing and expressed their pain and anger over the loss of their children.

A Joyful Day Turned Into a Nightmare

The crash happened in April 2024 at a boat club in Monroe County, where a birthday party was being held. What should have been a happy day quickly turned into a tragedy when 67-year-old Marshella Chidester drove her car through the area. The accident killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother Zayn Phillips.

Both children were looking forward to a fun day, but instead, their family had to plan their funerals. The children’s father, Brian Phillips, gave an emotional statement during the sentencing. He said, “What you took from me, I will never ever get back… Instead of celebrating, we buried them.”

Parents Share Their Pain in Court

Alanah and Zayn’s mother, Mariah Dodds, also spoke in court. She questioned why Chidester didn’t stop after hitting something the first time. She accused Chidester of showing no real remorse and said, “It was like a big slap to my face.”

Dodds said she was disgusted by how Chidester acted after the crash and couldn’t understand how someone could laugh or act like it was just a small mistake. She told the court, “She is an evil and sick individual in my eyes.”

Drinking and Driving Led to the Crash

During the trial, the jury was shown video footage from the day of the crash. Chidester was seen drinking wine at home before the accident. A store clerk also testified that she had bought wine earlier that morning. She had consumed several small bottles of wine and later visited a local bar. Chidester told the police she couldn’t remember the crash.

It took the jury only 90 minutes to find her guilty. The judge and jury agreed that the evidence against her was strong and clear.

Chidester Apologizes, But Shows Little Emotion

When given the chance to speak, Chidester said she was sorry and that she prayed for the children every day. She asked the parents to try and forgive her one day. But her words did little to comfort the grieving parents. They said no apology could bring back what they had lost.

Judge Daniel White said that forgetting what happened may have been Chidester’s way of escaping the horror, but for the court, the evidence was undeniable. He agreed with the jury’s decision and confirmed her sentence.

The Impact on the Family

The crash also injured five other people, including the children’s older brother and their mother. The pain and damage caused by one person’s decision to drink and drive has left deep scars on a family that will never be the same.

This tragic story is a powerful reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and how one careless act can destroy lives forever.

