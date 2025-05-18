The prosecutor accused of stabbing a driver after a freeway fender collision on January 6 is not eligible to employ the “stand your ground” defense

Florida, USA – A former federal prosecutor who once took legal action against Jan. 6 Capitol rioters is now facing serious criminal charges himself — and has been denied Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” defense in court.

Patrick Douglas Scruggs, 38, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and armed burglary, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on September 26, 2023, on the busy W. Howard Frankland Bridge, which connects Tampa and St. Petersburg.

What Happened?

That morning, traffic was heavy, and a driver had stopped his car in a lane, later claiming he was having a medical emergency. According to police, Scruggs got out of his vehicle, approached the stopped car, and allegedly smashed the window before repeatedly stabbing the 35-year-old man inside with a pocket knife.

The incident shocked witnesses. While some bystanders were trying to help the unconscious driver, Scruggs’ actions were different — and far more violent.

According to police reports, the driver suddenly woke up and hit the accelerator, crashing into another car. In the chaos, he then reversed into Scruggs’ vehicle, which reportedly led to the stabbing.

Other Witnesses Tried to Help

Several people on the scene told authorities they were attempting to assist the unconscious driver before Scruggs intervened. One couple in their 40s had stopped to help, but when the situation escalated, Scruggs allegedly turned on them as well, attempting to stab them. They managed to escape unharmed, said the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Scruggs Tried to Use “Stand Your Ground” Defense

Scruggs attempted to use Florida’s Stand Your Ground law in his defense. The law allows someone to use deadly force if they believe they are at risk of serious harm or death, without needing to retreat.

However, Judge Keith Meyer rejected this claim. In his ruling, he wrote that Scruggs was not acting in fear, but rather out of “anger and frustration”. The judge said a “reasonable person” would not have used the same level of force in that situation.

“The State has clearly shown that the defendant’s actions were not reasonable,” Judge Meyer wrote in court documents.

From Prosecutor to Accused

Before this incident, Scruggs was a respected assistant U.S. attorney in Tampa. He worked from 2012 to 2023 and was involved in over 500 federal cases. He even helped prosecute individuals involved in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, including Adam Johnson, the Florida man photographed carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

In May 2023, Scruggs joined the national law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP, but following the stabbing incident, he was no longer employed there, according to a statement from the firm.

The case of Patrick Scruggs has captured national attention — a former federal attorney now facing serious charges, including attempted murder. His efforts to use the “Stand Your Ground” defense have been rejected by the court, and his fall from a high-ranking legal role has been swift. As the legal process moves forward, the focus remains on accountability, justice, and the safety of everyone on the road.

