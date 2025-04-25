The man used ‘RIP’ bullets to kill a neighbor who confronted him for’making up tales’ about the victim and other people

A tragic case in Georgia has ended with a man being convicted of murder after a deadly argument with his neighbor. Marquel Williams, 33, has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting 26-year-old Stanislas Alverna during a disagreement outside the hotel where they both lived.

The case, which began in September 2020, shocked the local community and has now reached its legal conclusion.

An Argument Turns Deadly

According to prosecutors, the incident started with Williams spreading rumors about Alverna and other residents at the extended stay hotel in Lilburn, located about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta. To settle the issue, both men agreed to meet in the hotel parking lot, with several other residents present.

While Alverna tried to calmly ask why the rumors were started, Williams suddenly pulled out a pistol and shot him five times. Sadly, Alverna died from his injuries.

A Gun Loaded With “R.I.P.” Bullets

One of the most shocking parts of the case was the type of ammunition Williams used. His pistol was loaded with so-called “R.I.P.” bullets—special bullets that break apart inside the body to cause more internal damage.

The bullets hit Alverna in multiple areas, including his finger, chest, abdomen, side, and back. Prosecutors confirmed that Alverna was unarmed during the incident and had only come to talk things out.

The Aftermath: Escape and Arrest

After the shooting, Williams fled the scene, threw his gun into nearby woods, shaved his head to change his appearance, and disappeared for four days. Surprisingly, the gun was later found by someone staying at the hotel and handed over to Alverna’s family, who gave it to police.

Williams eventually turned himself in after several days of being on the run.

Court Verdict and Sentencing

On Wednesday, the court found Williams guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. He has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson called the incident a “cold-blooded” killing and expressed sympathy for the victim’s family.

“Stanislas Alverna was only trying to resolve a verbal dispute,” she said. “This defendant, however, responded with violence.”

This case is a sad reminder of how small disagreements can spiral into violence when weapons are involved. Instead of settling a misunderstanding peacefully, a young life was lost, and another will now be spent behind bars.

Violence never solves problems. It only creates more pain—for families, friends, and entire communities.

SOURCE