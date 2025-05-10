The husband of a doctor who left his 2-year-old daughter to perish in a hot car while playing video games is traveling to Hawaii for a family vacation and could be given a death sentence

UNITED STATES – In a case that has shocked many, Christopher Scholtes, 37, who is facing first-degree murder charges in the tragic death of his 2-year-old daughter, Parker, has been granted permission to vacation in Hawaii with his wife and two surviving children.

The young girl died after being left for hours in a hot car, while her father allegedly got distracted by video games.

The Tragedy: What Happened to Parker?

According to court documents, the incident took place in July 2023. Scholtes claimed he left his daughter inside a running car with the air conditioning on, so she could nap. However, surveillance footage revealed that Parker was left alone for more than three hours in direct sunlight, and the car eventually shut off.

By the time Erika Scholtes, his wife and a medical doctor, returned home and asked about Parker, it was already too late. She found her unresponsive in the car and rushed her to the hospital, where Parker was pronounced dead.

Disturbing Messages and Missed Opportunities

Court records include a series of heartbreaking texts between Erika and Christopher.

She texted: “We’ve lost her, she was perfect.”

To which he replied: “Babe I’m sorry! How could I do this. I killed our baby, this can’t be real.”

Police reports also state that the couple’s older daughters told investigators their father had left them alone in the car before.

Murder Charges and Possible Death Penalty

Christopher Scholtes has been charged with first-degree murder, and prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty. He rejected a plea deal that would have lowered the charges to second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

He is currently out on bail, and his 10-day trial was initially set to begin on September 15, but has now been postponed to October.

Court Allows Vacation to Hawaii

Despite the serious charges, Scholtes was recently given court approval to travel to Maui from May 1 to May 9 with his wife Erika and their two daughters. His defense team requested a temporary change in his bail conditions, which was approved by Judge Kimberly Ortiz.

Prosecutors objected strongly, but the judge ruled in favor of the vacation with the following conditions:

Scholtes must have no unsupervised contact with children

He must provide regular check-ins during the trip

Erika Scholtes Stands by Her Husband

What has caught public attention is that Erika Scholtes has continued to support her husband, even appearing in court to defend him. She called Parker’s death “a mistake” and continues to stand by Christopher as he faces trial.

The Scholtes family, according to media reports, had taken several luxury vacations in the past year to places like Banff, Cancun, Europe, Seattle, and Sedona.

This deeply emotional and troubling case has raised many questions about parental responsibility, justice, and grief. While the courts will determine Scholtes’ legal fate, the public reaction to his Hawaiian vacation amid a murder trial has been one of shock and disbelief. As the trial approaches, many will be watching closely to see how justice unfolds for young Parker.

