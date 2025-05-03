The FBI Arrests ‘Frog’ After Four People Are Killed at a Super Bowl Party by Fentanyl Sold as Cocaine

A tragic Super Bowl gathering in South Lake Tahoe turned deadly when four people lost their lives after unknowingly ingesting fentanyl disguised as cocaine. The man accused of providing the drugs, Timothy Austin Pannell, also known as “Frog,” was arrested on April 25 and is now facing federal charges for distributing fentanyl.

What Happened at the Super Bowl Party

On February 11, 2024, five friends gathered for a Super Bowl party at a home in South Lake Tahoe. Sometime during the evening, several partygoers decided to take what they believed was cocaine.

By the next morning, four of them were dead, and a fifth barely survived. The victims were identified as:

Abraham Lemus , 32

, 32 Keely Pereira , 33

, 33 Clifford Joy , 30

, 30 Adam Joy, 35

Their bodies were discovered in various parts of the home — two near a couch, one in the kitchen, and another upstairs, according to SFGATE. One other person was hospitalized and survived the overdose.

“They Were Poisoned and Murdered”

Daisy Joy Bankofier, the mother of Clifford and Adam, described the tragedy plainly:

“They were flat-out poisoned and murdered.”

Katrina Joy, Clifford’s wife, was present at the party but did not take any drugs. She recalled waking up and discovering the horrifying scene. In a heartbreaking moment, she tried to perform CPR on her husband while guiding others to help the other victims.

“I asked him to do CPR on Keely while I did CPR on Cliff,” she told The Record Courier.

What We Know About the Suspect

Timothy Pannell, aka “Frog,” is accused of supplying the drug. He is being charged with felony distribution of fentanyl under federal law.

However, authorities have not charged him with homicide, stating that evidence suggests Pannell did not know the substance was fentanyl when he sold it. After realizing the mistake, he made desperate efforts to warn the group:

He called the victims 17 times

He drove to the neighborhood in an attempt to intervene

Despite these actions, by the time emergency services were called at 9 a.m. on February 12, it was too late for four of the five individuals.

Victims Were Not Regular Users

According to Katrina Joy, the victims were not habitual drug users.

“They’re not drug addicts. They’re not even regular users. They just made a bad choice… with kind of a socially acceptable party drug,” she explained.

The reality of fentanyl’s deadly potency — even in small amounts — has made its way into casual drug use, where the risk of unintentional overdose is alarmingly high.

What’s Next

Pannell is expected to appear in court on May 12, where the federal complaint against him for fentanyl distribution will proceed.

While the case does not include murder charges, the tragedy has sparked renewed attention to the dangers of fentanyl contamination in recreational drugs — even for casual or first-time users.

The South Lake Tahoe incident is a tragic example of how a single bad batch of drugs can lead to irreversible loss. As fentanyl continues to infiltrate drug markets across the country, this case is a stark reminder that what looks like a party drug can become a deadly gamble. The surviving family members are left grieving and warning others of the unthinkable consequences of a single, seemingly innocent decision.

