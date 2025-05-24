Teen shot in the face while attempting to carjack Justice Sotomayor’s security detail at gunpoint discovers his fate

Washington, D.C. – A 19-year-old man named Kentrell Flowers has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trying to carjack two deputy U.S. Marshals. These officers were assigned to protect the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The attempted carjacking happened late at night in July 2024 and ended with one of the Marshals shooting the teenager in the face in self-defense.

What Happened on the Night of the Crime?

On July 5, 2024, just after 1 a.m., two deputy U.S. Marshals were parked in unmarked vehicles outside a residence in northwest Washington, D.C. — near the home of Justice Sotomayor.

Suddenly, a silver minivan pulled up next to one of the vehicles. Kentrell Flowers got out, pointed a gun directly at the officer, and demanded the car.

The Marshal quickly responded by pulling his government-issued gun and fired four times through the window, hitting Flowers in the mouth.

Deputies Gave First Aid After Shooting

After being shot, Flowers fell to the ground. The two officers provided first aid immediately. The second deputy also fired his weapon during the incident, but his shots did not hit anyone.

The gun Flowers was using was a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson with eight bullets still in the magazine. It had no bullet in the chamber at the time.

The Van Was Stolen, and Another Suspect Escaped

Authorities later discovered the silver van was stolen, and a second suspect who was with Flowers ran away on foot. That person has not been caught yet.

Police believe this was a random act and do not think Justice Sotomayor was the target.

Court Ruling and Sentencing

In February 2025, Flowers pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime. On May 2025, U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Leon sentenced him to:

10 years in prison

5 years of supervised release after his jail term

Justice Sotomayor Was Not Targeted

The U.S. Secret Service later confirmed that the Marshals involved were assigned to protect Supreme Court justices. However, there is no proof Flowers knew who he was targeting.

This case shows how quick action by trained officers can stop a serious threat. It also reminds us that using a gun in a crime can have serious, life-changing consequences. Kentrell Flowers will now spend a decade in prison for making a decision that changed his life forever.

