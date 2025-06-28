Crime

Suspect Arrested Following Alley Ambush Shootings of Two Milwaukee Officers

MILWAUKEE, WIS. – A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left two Milwaukee police officers wounded on Thursday night, June 26. Authorities responded to a call on N. 25th Street and W. Garfield Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. about a person with a weapon, which was later upgraded to a shots fired incident.

Shooting and Officer Injuries

As officers arrived on the scene, they were unexpectedly fired upon in an alley. Both officers were struck and unable to return fire, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. They were immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the officers, a 32-year-old male, was reported to be in critical condition, while the second officer, a 29-year-old male, was in stable condition. Both officers, whose names have not been released, have over six years of experience on the force.

Suspect Arrested

In a statement on Friday, June 27, police confirmed that a suspect was arrested without incident at around 2:15 a.m. the same day in connection with the shooting. However, the identity of the suspect has not yet been disclosed.

Authorities indicated that criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee District Attorney’s office in the coming days.

Support for the Officers

Before the arrest, the Milwaukee Police Association expressed their thoughts for the wounded officers, stating, “Our thoughts are with these officers, their families, friends, and colleagues. These officers face unimaginable suffering and they have long roads ahead of them.”

