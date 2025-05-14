She pretended to assist a woman who was expecting. She May Now Face the Death Penalty for Her Unimaginable Next Action

Amber Waterman, a Missouri woman already serving two life sentences, will still face a state-level capital murder trial in Arkansas for killing a pregnant woman in 2022. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled this week that her state trial can continue, despite her defense team arguing it would violate double jeopardy laws.

What Happened in 2022?

In November 2022, Amber Waterman, 45, used a fake job offer to lure Ashley Bush, a 33-year-old pregnant woman, into meeting her. Waterman had contacted Bush through Facebook, pretending to offer maternity clothes and work-from-home job opportunities.

Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant, went to meet Waterman at a convenience store parking lot. That was the last time she was seen alive.

A Chilling Crime and Shocking Discovery

Soon after, Waterman kidnapped and shot Bush, then cut out her unborn baby in an attempt to pass the child off as her own. She called 911 pretending she had just given birth in her truck, but the baby didn’t survive.

Later, Waterman’s husband, Jamie Waterman, admitted to police that his wife confessed to the murder. He also led police to a remote area where the couple burned Bush’s body and dumped the remains.

Federal Conviction and Life Sentences

In 2023, Waterman was found guilty in federal court of kidnapping resulting in death and causing the death of an unborn child. She received two life sentences without the possibility of parole. She is currently serving time in a federal prison.

Now Facing State Capital Murder Charges

Despite the federal conviction, Benton County prosecutors in Arkansas want to pursue capital murder charges against Waterman in state court. The Arkansas Supreme Court has allowed the trial to proceed, rejecting her defense’s claim that it amounts to double jeopardy, which means being tried twice for the same crime.

State prosecutors argue that the federal and state charges are based on different laws and facts, so the new trial is legal. The U.S. Supreme Court has previously allowed such separate trials in similar cases.

Death Penalty Back on the Table

Prosecutors in Arkansas say they will seek the death penalty, partly because Ashley Bush’s family wants justice. Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Robinson stated,

“The worst crimes need to carry the worst punishment, whatever that happens to be.”

Waterman’s attorneys have expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court’s decision and may continue to fight the charges.

Amber Waterman’s case is one of the most disturbing in recent years, involving the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child under the pretense of kindness. Even though she is already serving two life sentences, the state trial will go forward, and prosecutors will seek the death penalty. This case highlights the complexities of the legal system, where both federal and state courts can try someone for the same crime under different laws, especially when victims’ families demand the harshest punishment.

