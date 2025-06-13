“Returned to take turns”: According to the DA, teenagers between the ages of 14 and 15 “stomped” a 66-year-old to death while he slept outside of church next to a wheelchair and kept returning for more

In a shocking and violent incident, two teenagers from Oxnard, California, are accused of brutally beating a 66-year-old man to death outside a church. Prosecutors say the teens repeatedly attacked Davy Glen Pichel, leaving him with severe injuries that ultimately led to his death. This tragic crime unfolded outside St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on the morning of June 5, when the victim was found battered and partially unclothed, hours after the attack.

The Alleged Attack

According to authorities, the two teens, aged 14 and 15, targeted Pichel as he was sleeping near the side entrance of the church. Surveillance footage from church cameras shows the horrifying sequence of events. The teens are seen approaching Pichel while he was seated next to his wheelchair. They allegedly began beating and stomping on him, then walked away briefly before returning to continue the assault.

Prosecutors claim that the teens took turns stomping on Pichel, abusing him repeatedly. On their third return, they allegedly intensified the violence, before stealing his clothes and fleeing the scene. A volunteer from the church later discovered Pichel lying near the side door, severely injured with significant trauma to his head and face. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Legal Proceedings

The teens were scheduled to appear in court this week but had their arraignment hearings postponed to June 24. Currently, they are being held at a local juvenile facility while facing charges in juvenile court. Prosecutors have not disclosed the exact charges, but the nature of the crime suggests that they could face serious charges related to murder or manslaughter.

Details of the Victim

Davy Glen Pichel was a 66-year-old local man, and while little is known about his life, the nature of his death has left the community in shock. He was found in a vulnerable position outside the church, where he had been resting when the teens allegedly launched their deadly attack. The circumstances surrounding this case have raised concerns about youth violence, particularly when it involves such a senseless and brutal act.

The case of Davy Glen Pichel’s tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence in seemingly ordinary places. The shocking nature of the attack, where the teens returned multiple times to assault their victim, has left the community in disbelief. As the legal proceedings continue, many will be watching closely to see how the justice system addresses such an extreme and disturbing act of violence by young individuals.

