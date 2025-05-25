Questions for the Father of a Teen Killed in a Track Meet His son’s alleged killer is allowed to graduate

A tragic stabbing at a Texas high school track meet has ignited a storm of emotions and controversy after it was revealed that the student charged in the killing will still receive his high school diploma.

Karmelo Anthony, 18, a student at Centennial High School in Frisco, is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a confrontation at a school athletic event on April 2. While he will not be allowed to walk at graduation or participate in senior activities, officials confirmed that Anthony will graduate, having met academic requirements with a reported 3.7 GPA.

The decision has sparked deep frustration from Austin’s grieving father, Jeff Metcalf, who has publicly criticized the Frisco Independent School District (FISD) for allowing Anthony to receive his diploma. Jeff Metcalf has since filed a complaint with the Texas Education Agency, hoping to challenge the district’s resolution.

The Deadly Incident That Sparked the Debate

According to police, the altercation occurred at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, where both students were attending a track and field meet. Witnesses said the two teens exchanged words over seating arrangements under a team tent. The argument escalated, and Anthony reportedly pulled a knife from his backpack and stabbed Austin, who later died from his injuries.

In an affidavit, Anthony allegedly admitted to the stabbing, stating, “I did it,” and asking officers whether it could be considered self-defense. His attorney has also stated publicly that the teen believed he was defending himself.

Graduation Without a Ceremony

Despite facing a first-degree murder charge, Anthony will still graduate this year. His family, with support from the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), advocated for the completion of his education, emphasizing that his academic record should not be erased due to the pending case.

Minister Dominique Alexander of NGAN called the agreement a “student-focused resolution,” claiming it upholds the principle of due process and fairness. “This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo,” Alexander stated.

FISD has clarified that Anthony will not be permitted to attend any graduation ceremonies. In an email to the school community, Superintendent Mike Waldrip reiterated that students facing serious criminal charges are barred from walking at graduation.

A Father’s Grief and Public Tensions

Jeff Metcalf, still mourning the sudden loss of his son, expressed anger over what he sees as the district’s failure to prioritize justice for Austin. After trying unsuccessfully to speak with the superintendent in person, Jeff said he felt “stonewalled” by the school’s leadership.

“This is about accountability,” Jeff said in an interview. “My son is gone, and the person responsible is still being handed an achievement. It’s heartbreaking.”

The situation has drawn attention from advocacy groups on both sides, with some calling the incident racially charged. However, Jeff Metcalf has distanced himself from any political rhetoric, saying, “I just want justice for my son — not division.”

The case has already become the subject of heated debate in North Texas, as it touches on complex issues of youth justice, education rights, and public safety.

Legal Proceedings and What’s Next

Anthony’s defense lawyer, Deric Walpole, maintains that his client acted in self-defense but noted that it’s too early to draw firm conclusions. “We need to fully investigate what happened. My client says it was self-defense, and we are looking into all aspects of the case.”

As the criminal case unfolds, public opinion remains divided. Some believe the school district made the right call by preserving Anthony’s academic record. Others see it as a deeply insensitive decision that undermines the value of accountability in the face of tragedy.

Regardless of where the legal outcome lands, the incident has left a lasting scar on the Frisco community, and a family continues to grieve the loss of a son, brother, and student who never got the chance to graduate.

