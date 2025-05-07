Police say that Avantae Williams, a former football player for Miami, is charged with murder after an alleged bar fight

Avantae Williams, a 24-year-old former college football player who played for the University of Miami and the University of Maryland, has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a bar in Florida. The incident left one man dead and another person injured.

What Happened?

On the early morning of Saturday, May 3, a fight broke out at McCabe’s Bar in DeLand, Florida. According to police, the fight quickly turned violent when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police say that Avantae Williams was the person who fired the shots. One of the bullets hit Keshod Harris, a 32-year-old man, multiple times in the chest. Sadly, he died at the scene. A bartender also got injured, suffering gunshot wounds to both hands, but survived and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams Allegedly Fled the Scene

After the shooting, Williams allegedly ran away before police arrived. Officers reached the bar around 1:30 a.m., but Williams had already disappeared. Authorities searched for him over the weekend. He was finally arrested on Monday, May 5, and is currently being held without bond in Volusia County, Florida.

His Football Career

Avantae Williams was once a top safety recruit in the U.S., according to ESPN. He joined the University of Miami in 2021, where he played two seasons before transferring to the University of Maryland in 2023.

However, his time in college football was troubled. In 2021, before even playing a game for Miami, he was removed from the team after being charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. The charges were later dropped, and he returned to the team, but served a half-season suspension.

In 2023, Williams played only five games for Maryland before entering the NCAA transfer portal. He never joined another football team after that.

Current Legal Situation

Williams is facing a second-degree murder charge, which is a very serious crime. This charge means he is accused of killing someone without pre-planning but with clear intent during the incident. He is also being investigated for the shooting injuries caused to the bartender.

As of now, the DeLand Police Department has confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

Once a rising star in college football, Avantae Williams now finds himself facing serious criminal charges. The deadly shooting in DeLand has not only taken a life but has also potentially ended what remained of Williams’ football career. The case serves as a tragic reminder of how quickly violence can change lives forever — for both the victims and the accused.

