Police said a woman killed her lover when he returned to their flat to 'collect his items'

A tragic case out of Houston, Texas, has left a young man dead and his girlfriend behind bars. Authorities say 24-year-old Derricka Ross has been charged after allegedly shooting her 22-year-old boyfriend, Javion Williams, as he was returning to their shared apartment to collect his belongings.

What Happened at the Scene?

The shooting occurred on Sunday night at the Derby at Steeplechase apartment complex in northwest Harris County. Around 9:14 p.m., deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were first called out for a disturbance. Minutes later, more calls were made — this time about gunshots being heard.

When deputies arrived, they found Williams dead by a stairwell, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Alleged Shooter: Derricka Ross

Police quickly identified Derricka Ross as the prime suspect. A firearm was recovered, and Ross was taken into custody on the spot. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the two were in a romantic relationship. Williams had reportedly come back to gather his things from the apartment when the incident took place.

Authorities say there are no other suspects involved, and the case is being treated as an isolated domestic violence situation. Deputies also confirmed that multiple people witnessed the shooting, and those individuals are being questioned to provide more details.

Charges and Legal Process

Ross is currently facing a murder charge and is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $150,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. As of now, no clear motive has been revealed, but investigators are actively collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to understand what led to the deadly shooting.

A Deeper Issue: Domestic Disputes Turning Deadly

Unfortunately, this case is not unique. Many domestic arguments, especially those involving breakups or move-outs, can escalate rapidly when emotions run high. Police urge couples in volatile relationships to seek help or use a mediator when ending things to avoid tragic outcomes like this one.

Anyone experiencing domestic conflict is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

