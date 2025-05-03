Police said a teacher used an electric dog whistle on a 6-year-old autistic student who became ‘loud’

A former elementary school teacher in Waco, Texas, is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly using an electronic dog whistle on a 6-year-old autistic student to control his behavior. The child, who is highly sensitive to sound, reportedly wore earmuffs to school due to his sensory needs.

Incident Details

Amber Escamilla, 46, was arrested and charged with injury to a child or disabled person, a serious offense under Texas law. She had been working at Bell’s Hill Elementary School in the Waco Independent School District for less than a year.

According to arrest documents obtained by KWTX, Child Protective Services notified Waco ISD police of suspected abuse. Escamilla allegedly used a high-pitched electronic whistle—commonly used to train dogs—to discipline the child during moments when he was overstimulated.

A witness who entered Escamilla’s classroom in September 2024 reportedly saw the teacher use the device multiple times. The boy was seen covering his ears and pleading for her to stop, visibly in pain due to his condition.

Teacher’s Statement and Response

Escamilla reportedly told police that she only used the device once—and only on the school’s outdoor playground. She also claimed the whistle was used more as a threat to gain compliance rather than as a punishment. However, a witness statement directly contradicted her claim, describing two specific uses in the classroom that caused the child distress.

In November 2024, Escamilla reportedly told coworkers in the break room about the device, saying she used it when “the victim gets loud.” The school’s principal confiscated the dog whistle shortly afterward.

District and Legal Action

Waco ISD confirmed that Escamilla is no longer employed at Bell’s Hill Elementary School. The district released a statement confirming she worked there for less than a year and has since been let go.

Escamilla was charged with felony injury to a child/disabled person and briefly jailed on a $3,000 bond. As of this writing, her name no longer appears on the McLennan County inmate roster, which may indicate her release on bond.

This deeply troubling case has sparked outrage and concern among the community, especially among parents of children with special needs. The use of an electronic dog whistle on a child with sensory sensitivity is widely seen as inhumane and inappropriate. The incident raises questions about teacher training, classroom oversight, and protection for vulnerable students in special education settings.

An investigation is ongoing, and Escamilla could face significant legal consequences if convicted.

