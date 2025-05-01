Police claim that an Xbox gamer who threatens to kill a stranger and make his parents “disappear” is the “next person in line.”

In a disturbing case that shows the dark side of online gaming, a 32-year-old Maine man, James Maynard of Pittsfield, has been arrested after making violent threats over Xbox and Snapchat to a teenage stranger living in Florida. The threats were so serious they included promises to “burn [his] house to the ground” and “kill” the victim’s family, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Investigation: Two Years in the Making

The case began in November 2022 when a juvenile in Palm Coast, Florida, reported receiving a string of anonymous and threatening messages from someone they had never met in person. The threats, sent through Xbox and Snapchat, included messages filled with typos and disturbing content, such as:

“I know we’re u live next time u spread room your mom dad will be misser by the moring.”

“U better shut trap u next person in line falmy that I kil.”

Investigators later traced the messages back to Maynard, who allegedly hid behind anonymous gaming profiles. The teen described hearing a speech impediment during voice interactions and noted that the suspect mentioned living with his mother.

Nature of the Threat

According to the charging affidavit, Maynard threatened to:

Kill the teen

Burn down his house

Make the victim’s parents “disappear”

The victim confirmed that similar threats had been received as early as July 2022, all coming from the same anonymous source online.

Despite the anonymity of Xbox accounts, authorities were able to track down Maynard through digital forensic investigation methods by January 2025.

Arrest and Legal Action

Maynard was finally arrested on April 25, 2025, on a warrant for written or electronic threats to kill. He is currently being held in the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta, Maine, awaiting extradition to Flagler County, Florida, to face charges.

Law Enforcement Statement

“This case shows how threats made online can turn into serious legal consequences. Just because it’s behind a screen doesn’t make it any less criminal,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

They also praised the victim for speaking up and the persistence of investigators who pursued the case over two years.

While online gaming can be fun and social, this case is a powerful reminder that it can also be a gateway for harassment, abuse, and criminal threats. Law enforcement takes such incidents seriously—especially when minors are targeted.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to monitor online interactions and report any threatening or inappropriate behavior immediately.

