Oh my god, I got hit: Deputies claim that a father killed a lady passenger by hurling a machete at a motorcyclist he believed to be his daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A tragic and bizarre misunderstanding led to the death of a 41-year-old woman in Camden, Ohio, after a man allegedly threw a machete at a passing motorcycle, mistaking its rider for someone else. The shocking incident occurred Sunday night, June 23, in a normally quiet part of Preble County.

What Happened on Upper Somers Road

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Wayne Brabant, 59, believed that a man riding a motorcycle near his daughter’s house was her ex-boyfriend. The daughter had called police to report that her ex was trying to get her attention by riding up and down the road.

Brabant reportedly went outside with a machete, and when a motorcycle passed by, he threw the weapon, hitting passenger Leigha Huff in the leg.

She and the motorcycle driver had no connection to Brabant or his daughter, and investigators now believe they were completely unrelated to the initial call about the ex-boyfriend.

Victim Bleeds to Death After Being Hit

According to the motorcycle’s driver, Brabant charged toward them. The driver told police he saw Brabant with the machete and sped up, but Huff screamed that she had been hit.

The driver then went to a friend’s home to call for help, but emergency responders arrived too late—Huff had already died from her injuries.

Arrest and Charges

Brabant was arrested on Monday and charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and assault. Authorities said he tried to hide the machete but later told them where it was.

In court, Brabant said, “All I can say is I’m sorry,” but the judge warned him not to discuss the details of the case.

He is currently being held in the Preble County Jail.

Sheriff: No Evidence of Ex-Boyfriend on a Motorcycle

As of Thursday, officials said they found no proof that the daughter’s ex-boyfriend was ever in the area or on a motorcycle that night.

“Someone made a decision to go to the end of the driveway and confront whomever they thought that was, and it ended tragically for our victim,” said Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The case remains under investigation as police continue gathering evidence and witness statements.

SOURCE