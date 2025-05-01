“Oh my God, he’s here.” The woman was talking to her mother and best friend on the phone when her lover fatally stabbed her

In a deeply disturbing case that highlights the dangers of domestic violence, Craig Charron, a 39-year-old man from California, has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2020 killing of his girlfriend, Laura Sardinha, aged 25. The attack happened while Sardinha was on the phone, leaving behind chilling voicemail evidence that prosecutors described as sounding like “a woman narrating her own murder.”

A History of Abuse

Before the murder, Sardinha had changed the locks on her apartment and filed a restraining order against Charron after multiple violent incidents. Despite these efforts to protect herself, Charron managed to gain entry to her apartment and stabbed her multiple times, including in the chest and face, using several different knives.

Charron was no stranger to such behavior. Three other women also testified that he had physically abused them in past relationships. Their stories included being slapped, choked, or threatened, creating a disturbing pattern of abuse.

The Day of the Murder

On the morning of September 2, 2020, Sardinha woke up to find Charron in her apartment again. She began recording a conversation where she can be heard begging him to leave, saying, “Please get away from me.” Charron responded, “All I want is to be with you.”

That same morning, Sardinha visited the leasing office, frightened and hoping to change the locks again. Charron was seen nearby, and the apartment manager had to help escort Sardinha back to her unit.

Later that day, while on a call with her mother and best friend, Sardinha realised Charron had entered again, reportedly through an unlocked door. Her last words heard on the call were, “Oh my God, he’s here!” followed by another voicemail in which she screamed, “He’s gonna kill me!”

Audio Evidence and Trial Testimony

The 37-second voicemail Sardinha left was central to the case. Prosecutors described it as an audio recording of her final moments. Charron’s voice wasn’t heard on the recording, which prosecutors said showed that he was calm and deliberate during the attack.

Charron attempted to claim self-defense, saying he was mentally unstable, a military veteran, and didn’t fully understand what was happening. But prosecutors said his wounds were self-inflicted, and that he had tried to stage the scene.

Quick Verdict, Justice Served

Jurors took less than a day to convict Charron of first-degree murder. Prosecutors emphasized the overwhelming evidence and history of abuse, saying, “He was the aggressor 100% of the time.”

Charron is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.

This tragic case is a stark reminder of how domestic violence can escalate quickly—even when victims take steps to protect themselves. Sardinha tried to escape the cycle, but Charron’s repeated violations of her space and safety ended her life far too soon.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic abuse, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is free, confidential, and available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or thehotline.org.

