Needed a break: According to authorities, the mother left her 2-year-old daughter alone in the flat for over nine hours in order to visit a boyfriend

A Tennessee mother, Shelby Bradshaw, 33, is facing serious charges after allegedly leaving her 2-year-old daughter alone at home for more than nine hours. The incident occurred in Greenbrier, a city located just north of Nashville, and has prompted both legal action and an investigation by child services.

The Shocking Discovery

On Thursday morning, a maintenance crew at Bradshaw’s apartment complex found the young child alone inside the apartment during a routine check of the unit. Alarmed by the situation, the crew called authorities. Greenbrier Police Officer Curt Allen was the first to respond, finding the toddler in her crib.

Officer Allen described the emotional moment when he approached the crib. “I walked up to the bed and the little girl stood up in the crib and put her arms up like she wanted me to pick her up, and I did, so I held her until a family member got there,” Allen told local news station WKRN. He mentioned that the toddler was clearly frightened but seemed relieved once he picked her up and stayed with her until help arrived.

Bradshaw’s Explanation

When Bradshaw returned to the apartment—allegedly more than nine hours after leaving the toddler alone—she was greeted by police. Body camera footage shows Bradshaw appearing confused about why police were present. She reportedly told authorities she had driven about 25 minutes away to see a man and had expected her daughter to wake up by the time she returned. Bradshaw allegedly explained that she was a full-time mother and needed a break but was unable to find anyone to help her care for her daughter the night before.

Legal Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Bradshaw was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect. Jail records show that she is currently being held on a $25,000 bond. The 2-year-old child is now staying with relatives, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is investigating the situation further.

The case has sparked concern over the child’s safety and well-being, as leaving a young child unattended for such a long period poses significant risks. The investigation will determine if further charges are warranted.

Shelby Bradshaw’s decision to leave her young daughter alone for hours has resulted in her arrest and an ongoing investigation by child services. As authorities continue their work, the child’s future care will be decided by relatives and DCS, while Bradshaw faces the legal consequences of her actions.

