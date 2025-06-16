Minnesota alleged assassin Vance Boelter captured alive following an extensive manhunt for the fatal gunshot of a Democratic politician: report

Vance Luther Boelter, a 57-year-old former appointee by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was arrested on Sunday night after a relentless manhunt for his role in the murder of a Minnesota state lawmaker and the wounding of another. Boelter is accused of shooting Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, and fatally shooting former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

The Deadly Rampage

Boelter’s violent spree began early on Saturday morning, when he disguised himself as a police officer, wearing a uniform, vest, and a Halloween mask. At around 2 a.m., he attacked Senator Hoffman and his wife at their home in Champlin, a northern suburb of Minnesota. The gunman opened fire, striking both John and Yvette Hoffman multiple times. Despite their injuries, Yvette Hoffman shielded her daughter from the bullets, according to their nephew, before both John and Yvette were taken to the hospital for surgery. They are in stable condition after the surgery.

After the first shooting, Boelter continued his rampage, racing to Brooklyn Park, where he attacked the home of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman. There, Boelter fatally shot both Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband Mark, 56. Hortman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband Mark died in the hospital from his injuries.

Boelter’s Attempt to Escape

Authorities responded to the shooting at the Hoffman home and went to check on Hortman. While conducting a check, officers encountered Boelter, still wearing the mask and police gear, as he was leaving Hortman’s house. In a confrontation, officers fired at the suspect but Boelter managed to escape the scene, continuing his flight.

After the shootings, Boelter sent a text message to his friends and roommate, David Carlson and Ron, allegedly admitting to the killings. In the message, he expressed remorse, stating:

“David and Ron, I love you guys. I made some choices, and you guys don’t know anything about this, but I’m going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn’t gone this way.”

Arrest and Investigation

Following the violent attack, authorities launched a large-scale manhunt, ultimately leading to Boelter’s capture on Sunday evening. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office announced his arrest, posting a photo of Boelter with his hands behind his back while surrounded by officers, referring to him as the “face of evil.”

Boelter faces multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault, though charges are still pending. He is currently being held in custody while investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Boelter’s wife, Jenny Boelter, was detained during a traffic stop on Saturday morning. Police questioned her about her potential role in the shootings after discovering passports and a weapon in her car.

Lawmakers and Community React

Following Boelter’s arrest, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and local officials expressed relief that the suspect was captured after a determined police effort. The community, still reeling from the shock of the violence, continues to process the loss of a beloved public servant like Melissa Hortman and the near-fatal injuries to Senator Hoffman and his wife.

SOURCE