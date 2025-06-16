Many questions remain’: Attorney pleads guilty to lesser felony in disappearance of mother of five, thought dead

A Connecticut attorney, Kent Mawhinney, 59, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection to the 2019 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, who is presumed dead after vanishing nearly six years ago. Mawhinney, initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder, entered an Alford plea on Friday, admitting that the prosecution had enough evidence for a conviction without admitting guilt. He was sentenced to 11 months in jail, which he has already served.

Background of the Case

Jennifer Dulos, 50, disappeared on May 24, 2019, amid a bitter divorce from her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. In her divorce papers, she claimed her husband harbored “sickening revenge fantasies” and feared retaliation. On the day she went missing, officers reported that Fotis Dulos attacked her at their New Canaan home and allegedly took her out, either badly injured or dead. Authorities believe Fotis Dulos, with the help of his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, tried to destroy evidence and hide Jennifer’s body.

Fotis Dulos died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with murder. Michelle Troconis was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution, and was sentenced to 14.5 years in prison.

Mawhinney’s Role and Plea

Mawhinney’s plea brings closure to the criminal case regarding his involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, but the key question—what happened to Dulos?—remains unanswered. Despite being arrested and initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder, Mawhinney pleaded guilty to interfering with police, leading to the reduced sentence. He was sentenced to 11 months in jail, which he had already served, as reported by NBC affiliate WVIT.

After his sentencing, Mawhinney was questioned about Dulos’ disappearance, but he denied knowing what happened to her or where her body is located. “No. If I did, I would tell them,” Mawhinney said outside court.

Family’s Reaction

Jennifer Dulos’ family expressed their thanks to law enforcement, especially the prosecutors and investigators involved in the long-term investigation. However, they also emphasized that Mawhinney’s plea deal did not absolve him of the original conspiracy to murder charge, which was dropped for reasons including the potential emotional and financial costs of a lengthy trial.

In a statement, the family said:

“This development does not absolve Kent Mawhinney of conspiracy to murder. His arrest warrant includes evidence sufficient to bring that charge, but the burden of proof is great. We are in full support of the state’s attorneys’ decision.”

The family also reiterated their belief that Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a systematically planned, ruthlessly executed murder and voiced their hope that anyone who knew her whereabouts would come forward.

Troconis’ Family Response

Following the plea, Michelle Troconis’ family issued a statement expressing their discontent with the decision to drop the murder conspiracy charge against Mawhinney. They criticized the Connecticut legal system for selectively prosecuting Troconis while Mawhinney avoided more severe charges.

Their statement read:

“Today’s decision by the State of Connecticut to drop the conspiracy to commit murder charge against Kent Mawhinney… is deeply disturbing and unjust.” They further criticized the prosecution’s case against Troconis, arguing that it was based on speculation rather than solid evidence, and called for a reevaluation of the case.

Despite Mawhinney’s plea and the convictions of Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, the mystery of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance continues to haunt her family and the community. The location of her body remains unknown, and many questions about the circumstances of her death remain unanswered.

