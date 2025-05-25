Intolerable’: Man sentenced to 210 years after routinely abusing ‘vulnerable’ children at the orphanage he created in Haiti

Michael Geilenfeld, 73, was sentenced to 210 years in prison for the sexual abuse of children at an orphanage he founded in Haiti. The case revealed decades of horrific abuse suffered by vulnerable boys under his care.

Background of the Case

Geilenfeld established St. Joseph’s Home for Boys in 1985 in Haiti. The orphanage was meant to provide shelter for orphaned, low-income, and at-risk children. Instead, he used his position to physically, sexually, and emotionally abuse the boys, traveling frequently between the U.S. and Haiti to continue his crimes.

Charges and Conviction

In February, Geilenfeld was convicted of:

One count of traveling in foreign commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct

Six counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place, each count related to a different child victim

These crimes took place between 2005 and 2010, with additional testimony from other victims revealing more abuse.

Victims Speak Out

Ten victims testified during the trial — six tied directly to the charges and four others listed by the Department of Justice (DOJ). One victim, now 24 years old, described the orphanage as destroying his childhood, saying:

“There is no amount of love that can make me forget. The only thing that can make me forget is, I have to leave this earth. Only death.”

Sentencing and Official Statements

U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz sentenced Geilenfeld to the maximum prison time allowed in a Miami courtroom. The courtroom applauded the sentence. The judge acknowledged the gravity of Geilenfeld’s actions, saying:

“The defendant preyed upon some of the most vulnerable children in the world… That’s what he did. That’s not a metaphor: the trials, crises and tribulations of the country of Haiti and all that it’s gone through.”

Matthew Galeotti, chief of the DOJ Criminal Division, called the abuse “intolerable,” while FBI Assistant Director Jose Perez praised the victims for their courage in coming forward.

Project Safe Childhood

The case was prosecuted under Project Safe Childhood, a DOJ initiative aimed at combating sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The program has been crucial in holding offenders accountable and protecting vulnerable youth.

SOURCE