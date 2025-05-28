In a road rage incident, a man tossed a soda can and shot at a driver who refused to let him’merge at the last minute’, according to police

A 53-year-old Missouri man is facing multiple felony charges after a road rage incident in bumper-to-bumper traffic turned violent. Police say Roy L. Anderson Jr. pulled out a gun and shot into another car’s passenger door after the driver refused to let him merge during a construction lane closure.

Road Rage Sparks Gunfire in Kansas City Traffic

The incident happened around 7:05 a.m. on Friday near East I-70 and East US 40 Highway in Kansas City. Police responded to reports of a road rage encounter involving a firearm.

When officers arrived, they found Anderson waiting calmly with his handgun — a black 9mm Smith & Wesson — which he handed over by the barrel, claiming he had fired a shot in the air because he believed someone had fired at him first.

Conflicting Statements Raise Doubts

At first, Anderson claimed he didn’t see a weapon on the other driver, only that he thought he heard a gunshot. But he soon changed his story, telling officers the other driver “definitely had a gun.” Investigators noted the contradiction and placed him on investigative hold.

Eventually, Anderson declined to speak further and requested a lawyer, according to the police report.

Victim’s Account Paints a Different Picture

The other driver told police he was driving east on I-70 and trying to prevent last-minute mergers, a strategy he often used during heavy traffic. He explained that when Anderson tried to cut in, a minor altercation occurred. The victim was struck in the arm with a soda can, which he believed came from Anderson’s car. In response, the victim threw the can back.

That’s when, he said, Anderson leaned back and fired a single shot at his vehicle.

The bullet struck the passenger door, narrowly missing the victim. Police later found a shell casing inside Anderson’s vehicle and confirmed the bullet hole in the victim’s car.

Serious Charges and Court Orders

Anderson now faces several serious charges, including first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. He was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center and later released on a $75,000 bond, of which he paid 10%.

A judge has since ordered Anderson to avoid all contact with the victim and witnesses and barred him from possessing any firearms or staying in a home where firearms are present.

His next court appearance is set for June 11.

This disturbing incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly road rage can escalate into violence, especially when firearms are involved. While no one was injured, the aggressive act has led to serious legal consequences for Roy Anderson Jr. The case now awaits its next steps in court, and authorities continue to stress the importance of keeping calm during frustrating traffic situations.

SOURCE