In a dispute about “burnt biscuits,” a Popeyes manager in North Carolina is accused of shooting a coworker

Charlotte, N.C. – A 22-year-old Popeyes employee has been charged with first-degree attempted murder after a shocking incident at a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, which reportedly began as an argument over burnt biscuits.

The suspect, Rodney Wood, was arrested around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, according to Mecklenburg County public records. He is now facing serious charges, including attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

What Happened?

The incident took place at a Popeyes restaurant on South Boulevard, according to local news station WBTV. A police affidavit said that a customer witnessed an argument between two employees, believed to be Rodney Wood and another manager.

The disagreement started inside the restaurant and was reportedly over burnt biscuits. Things quickly escalated when one employee challenged the other, and both went outside.

Gunshots Fired at Close Range

The situation turned violent when Wood allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other employee twice. According to the police affidavit, video footage shows Wood firing at point-blank range, hitting the victim in the groin and chest.

Emergency services rushed the victim to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s identity has not been made public.

What Did the Suspect Say?

After the shooting, Wood tried to flee the scene but was found shortly after in the same shopping center. When questioned by police, he claimed that the other employee had punched him in the face three times outside the restaurant.

Wood reportedly told authorities he only fired “two warning shots” and did not intend to kill. However, police said Wood failed to provide any credible reason for fearing for his life or proving that deadly force was needed.

Both Were Managers at the Restaurant

Local news outlet WCNC reported that both Wood and the victim were managers at the Popeyes restaurant. The company has not released a statement on the incident so far.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and Wood remains in custody as of the latest reports.

What began as a small disagreement inside a fast-food restaurant sadly turned into a violent incident. With one man critically injured and another facing serious legal consequences, the case serves as a painful reminder of how quickly workplace conflicts can spiral out of control. As police continue their investigation, the community hopes for justice and recovery.

