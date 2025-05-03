I warned you the next time... I'd murder you': Man claims girlfriend chained herself up because she couldn't stop cheating on him, cops say

A Kentucky man is standing trial this week on serious charges including kidnapping and human trafficking, after police rescued his girlfriend from being chained to the floor of a locked upstairs room in 2023. Authorities say Moises May of Louisville imprisoned Jonna Wilson, the mother of his child, and subjected her to brutal abuse that included trafficking, threats, and physical harm.

Disturbing Discovery by Police

On August 16, 2023, Louisville police were called to a home in the Park Hill neighborhood after neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming for help from a second-floor window. Responding officers found the home barricaded from the inside, preventing access through doors or windows. One officer used a ladder to reach the second floor, where he found Wilson crying and trembling, with a metal collar around her neck secured with a lock and a chain bolted to the floor.

In bodycam footage released later, Wilson can be seen thanking the officers as they cut her free using bolt cutters. Medics treated her at the scene.

Allegations Against Moises May

At his ongoing trial, Detective Brittany O’Neil testified that May attempted to convince investigators Wilson had chained herself due to guilt over “being unfaithful.” But police found no evidence supporting self-imprisonment and described the scene as one of intentional confinement.

O’Neil further testified that May cut Wilson’s hair with a machete, claiming at one point it was the result of a lost bet over a checkers game. In another version, he claimed she wanted her hair cut and he simply obliged.

Perhaps most disturbingly, O’Neil stated that May forced Wilson to have sex with other men for money, trafficking her at least five times. He also allegedly threatened her life, slapped her, and forced her to strip naked while threatening to kill her upon his return from an errand.

Survivor Speaks Out

Wilson shared her account in an emotional interview shortly after the incident.

“He made me strip naked, he put the chain around my neck,” Wilson said. “He called his friend and said, ‘I’ve got to take this equipment back to Lowe’s. When I come back, I’m going to kill you.’”

Realizing this could be her only chance to escape, Wilson said she screamed through a broken window, hoping someone would hear. Luckily, neighbors did—and called 911.

May’s Defense and Trial Status

May has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces multiple counts, including:

Kidnapping

Human trafficking

Harassment

Physical assault

Closing arguments in the trial are expected to be completed by Thursday, after which the case will go to the jury for deliberation.

This case has shaken the Louisville community and serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of domestic abuse. Wilson’s courage in escaping and speaking publicly could help protect others who may be suffering in silence. Authorities credit alert neighbors and fast police response for potentially saving her life.

SOURCE