I have no way out of here’: Wild farm gathering stranded neighbors as partygoers—many of whom were underage—clogged streets and passed out in roadways, cops say

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. – What started as a party on a private farm turned into a dangerous and chaotic scene earlier this month, with thousands of attendees, dozens of emergency calls, and serious concerns from neighbors and police.

On May 2, a huge crowd gathered at a 30-acre farm in northern Durham County. Local news station WRAL reported that up to 2,500 people were at the event, which led to nearly 70 calls to 911, including medical emergencies, noise complaints, and blocked driveways.

Neighbors and Partygoers Trapped

One 911 caller described a frightening scene:

“This is so scary. My sister is having contractions… there are six or seven cars blocking my driveway from leaving my home right now, and I have no way out of here… I have never seen a party like this in my whole life,” she said.

Other calls reported people passing out, having asthma attacks, and being unable to leave due to the crowd and traffic. Police and emergency responders struggled to reach those who needed help.

Underage Drinking and Intoxication Reported

According to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, the situation was dangerous for everyone involved:

“They obstructed driveways, parked on both sides of the road, and intoxicated people wandered around. Many partygoers were underage. Some drove away drunk, and others passed out by the roadside.”

Over 25 officers and medics responded to the scene. Several people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Farm Owner Arrested After Party

Days after the incident, the farm’s owner, Dwight B. Poole, 60, was arrested and charged with six counts of aiding and abetting underage drinking. His property, Smokehouse Valley Farm, is known locally for hosting large weekend gatherings.

This isn’t the first time Poole’s farm has drawn attention. In 2018, an 18-year-old died on the property. At the time, Poole told WRAL he didn’t feel responsible.

A Party That Put Lives at Risk

What was supposed to be a party turned into a public safety nightmare. With blocked roads, underage drinking, medical emergencies, and no crowd control, the farm event raised serious concerns for both the community and first responders. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities warn that gatherings of this size without planning and permits can be extremely dangerous.

SOURCE