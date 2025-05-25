I hated it’: Man repeatedly stabbed his ‘buddy’ to death over a disagreement about a woman on Valentine’s Day

Kyle M. Cooper, 36, will spend two decades in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his friend, Daniel J. Gordon, 27. The tragic incident unfolded on Valentine’s Day, following a series of jealous confrontations.

Incident Details

The fatal stabbing occurred in the early morning hours of February 14 at a home on West 20th Street in Rock Falls, Illinois. Police responded to reports of a stabbing and found Gordon suffering from severe stab wounds to his abdomen. Despite efforts to save him at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Gordon succumbed to his injuries.

Background of the Conflict

Cooper and Gordon had once been friends but found themselves at odds over a woman both had dated. Cooper told the court,

“He [Gordon] wanted me to stay away from his girlfriend, and I wanted him to stay away from mine.”

Earlier that night, a verbal argument broke out at a bar. Gordon left with the woman, planning to visit a friend’s house. But after passing Cooper’s house, a new confrontation erupted in the driveway. Cooper admitted he followed Gordon and intended to confront him, stating,

“My purpose was to confront.”

The Fatal Encounter

During the confrontation, Gordon intervened when Cooper shoved the woman, resulting in Cooper stabbing Gordon multiple times before fleeing. Cooper was arrested the same night.

Sentencing and Court Remarks

On May 21, Cooper pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison with an additional year of supervised release. He was credited for 97 days served pre-trial. Cooper expressed regret, saying,

“I want that decision back. I’m not entitled to your forgiveness, and I don’t ask for that.”

Impact Statements from the Victim’s Family

Family members shared powerful statements:

Gordon’s brother said, “You will never be forgiven.”

His mother said, “He was my first. He made me a mom.”

His father declared, “You deserve to be locked in a cage; you actually deserve worse.”

This tragic story highlights how jealousy and misunderstandings can lead to irreversible consequences. Cooper’s sentencing aims to bring justice for the life lost and closure for the grieving family.

