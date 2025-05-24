Husband assaulted his wife’s coworker with brass knuckles while she watched the Pacers game at his house: report

Muncie, Indiana – A 42-year-old man from Indiana is facing several serious criminal charges after allegedly attacking his estranged wife’s male coworker and threatening to kill him. The shocking incident happened late Wednesday night while the coworker was watching an Indiana Pacers game and drinking beer with the woman.

The accused, James R. Hopkins, is now in Delaware County Jail and has been charged with multiple felonies, including battery with a deadly weapon, burglary, and intimidation.

Uninvited Entry Turns Violent

Police reports say that Hopkins entered the coworker’s home without permission around midnight. Witnesses claim he was clearly intoxicated and very angry.

Once inside, Hopkins punched the man with brass knuckles, causing injuries like a bloody nose and cuts on his lips.

To make things worse, he allegedly pointed a silver pistol at the coworker’s chest and threatened to shoot him, according to court documents.

Wife Steps In to Stop the Violence

Hopkins’ estranged wife, who was present at the scene, tried to calm the situation. At one point, she even stood between the men and said, “If you’re going to shoot someone, shoot me.”

After this, she ran out of the house, and Hopkins allegedly chased her. Police noted her coworker’s injuries and continued their investigation.

The Couple Was Already Living Separately

According to statements given to police, Hopkins and his wife were separated and living apart. She had gone to her coworker’s house to avoid Hopkins, who had allegedly shown up drunk and aggressive at her home earlier that night.

Later, when she returned to her home, Hopkins followed her there, this time carrying a rifle. Though he tried to enter the house through the back door, he did not aim the weapon at anyone, the report says.

Arrest and Weapon Recovery

Police found a small handgun in Hopkins’ car during their search but couldn’t locate him at first. He was finally arrested at a local Walmart without resistance.

He is now being held on $85,000 bond and faces the following charges:

Felony burglary while armed

Felony battery with a deadly weapon

Felony intimidation with a deadly weapon

Unlawful possession of a handgun

Police added that due to a previous domestic battery case filed in January, Hopkins was legally prohibited from carrying a gun.

This disturbing incident highlights the dangers of domestic violence and illegal firearm possession. Fortunately, no lives were lost, and the suspect is now in custody. Police continue to investigate the case, and legal proceedings are expected to follow soon.

