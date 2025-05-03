He went up to the boy who was accused of hitting his daughter. Lawyers say the boy then killed him with a bat

What began as a confrontation over an alleged assault ended in a tragic and violent Easter Sunday for a New Jersey family. Louis Serbeck, 54, died after being beaten with a metal baseball bat and flashlight during a deadly altercation that also left his teenage daughter injured, according to the Columbia County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deadly Confrontation Turns Fatal

Authorities say the confrontation occurred on April 21, 2024, just one day after Serbeck’s teenage daughter was allegedly assaulted by a 17-year-old boy, identified only as J.H. in court documents. In response to that alleged assault, Serbeck and his daughter reportedly went to speak with 55-year-old Eric Hannah, a man connected to the teen, in Vineland, New Jersey.

According to the prosecutor’s office, J.H. met Serbeck at the door. A verbal exchange quickly turned physical.

“J.H. is alleged to have struck Serbeck in the head several times with a metal baseball bat,” the prosecutor’s release states.

In a disturbing escalation, Eric Hannah also allegedly joined in, striking Serbeck in the back of the head with a metal flashlight.

Teen Girl Also Attacked

During the attack, Serbeck’s daughter was also struck in the head with the bat, sustaining injuries. Details about her condition have not been released.

Emergency Response and Death En Route

Emergency responders from the Vineland Police Department and EMS arrived at the scene and rushed Serbeck to a nearby hospital. He was then airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, about 40 miles away. Tragically, Serbeck died while en route, authorities confirmed.

Arrests and Charges

Police have arrested both Eric Hannah and J.H. Hannah is facing homicide and weapons charges, while J.H. faces homicide, aggravated assault, and additional weapons offenses. Authorities have not stated whether further charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Community Support for the Family

In the wake of Serbeck’s tragic death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help his two surviving daughters cover funeral expenses. The fundraiser has already surpassed its $10,000 goal.

The fundraiser organizer described Serbeck as:

“One of the bravest, caring, outgoing, warmhearted, funny, and most protective men to be known.”

What began as a father’s effort to protect and stand by his daughter ended in unimaginable tragedy. Louis Serbeck’s death has shaken the Vineland community and sparked an outpouring of support for his grieving daughters.

As the legal process unfolds, the family and local residents are left mourning the loss of a man remembered for his courage, kindness, and devotion to his children.

SOURCE