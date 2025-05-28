Crime

He earned it’: Man killed wife when she sought to quit marriage, staged scene to look like a suicide, and had daughter find the body

by John
Published On:
He earned it': Man killed wife when she sought to quit marriage, staged scene to look like a suicide, and had daughter find the body

In a heartbreaking and disturbing case from Idaho, a man has been convicted of first-degree murder for shooting his wife in the head after she told him she wanted to end their relationship. He then staged the scene to look like a suicide and manipulated their daughter into discovering her mother’s body.

Murder Over Marital Split

The tragic crime happened on September 3, 2023, at the couple’s home in Canyon County. Francisco Torres-Rodriguez shot his wife, Reyna Quintero, after learning she wanted to go out with friends and was preparing to leave him.

Prosecutors said Torres-Rodriguez used a handgun and aimed directly at Quintero’s head. He didn’t try to help her or call 911. Instead, after the murder, he went outside, lit a cigarette, and acted unusually calm, according to security camera footage presented in court.

Even more disturbing, Torres-Rodriguez had their daughter discover her mother’s body. The child’s exact age has not been disclosed, but the emotional trauma is clear.

Guilty Verdict and Mandatory Life Sentence

After a detailed trial and strong evidence, a jury found Torres-Rodriguez guilty of first-degree murder. In Idaho, that conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, which means he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Deputy County Prosecutor Stephanie Morse gave a powerful statement to the jury, saying:

“He earned the verdict you are about to deliver when he decided Reyna’s life was expendable. He earned it when he jammed the gun into her head. He earned it with his utter disregard for life.”

Prosecutor Praises Conviction

Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Boyd expressed pride in his team and appreciation for law enforcement.

“Domestic violence is a tragic and persistent problem in our country, and many of these homicides are hidden by the perpetrators. This conviction sends a strong message to potential perpetrators in Canyon County: You will not get away with it,” Boyd said in a statement.

The Caldwell Police Department also played a key role in investigating the murder and collecting evidence that helped bring Torres-Rodriguez to justice.

The Hidden Danger of Domestic Violence

This case is another painful reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and how quickly situations can turn deadly. Friends, family, and community members are urged to speak out and support those in abusive relationships.

Anyone who is experiencing abuse or knows someone who is can reach out to resources like the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 800-799-SAFE (7233).

SOURCE

John

Related Articles

While cheering during the Knicks' playoff game against the Pacers, fans were stabbed at the Indiana Brewery

While cheering during the Knicks’ playoff game against the Pacers, fans were stabbed at the Indiana Brewery

Why Was His Sentence So Brief? He beat her to death with a golf umbrella after locking her husband away

Why Was His Sentence So Brief? He beat her to death with a golf umbrella after locking her husband away

On her way to the hospital with her dying 20-month-old baby, the mother stopped at Walmart for Pedialyte

On her way to the hospital with her dying 20-month-old baby, the mother stopped at Walmart for Pedialyte

Must be stricken down in its entirety.' Animated judge invokes 'Founding Fathers' in harsh takedown of 'unconstitutional' Trump's executive order targets law firms

Must be stricken down in its entirety.’ Animated judge invokes ‘Founding Fathers’ in harsh takedown of ‘unconstitutional’ Trump’s executive order targets law firms

The man who murdered his 8-year-old sister because she was 'talking back' has met his fate

The man who murdered his 8-year-old sister because she was ‘talking back’ has met his fate

After luring her alleged rapist into the woods, the Coast Guard veteran killed him and proceeded to get inked

After luring her alleged rapist into the woods, the Coast Guard veteran killed him and proceeded to get inked

Leave a Comment