He earned it’: Man killed wife when she sought to quit marriage, staged scene to look like a suicide, and had daughter find the body

In a heartbreaking and disturbing case from Idaho, a man has been convicted of first-degree murder for shooting his wife in the head after she told him she wanted to end their relationship. He then staged the scene to look like a suicide and manipulated their daughter into discovering her mother’s body.

Murder Over Marital Split

The tragic crime happened on September 3, 2023, at the couple’s home in Canyon County. Francisco Torres-Rodriguez shot his wife, Reyna Quintero, after learning she wanted to go out with friends and was preparing to leave him.

Prosecutors said Torres-Rodriguez used a handgun and aimed directly at Quintero’s head. He didn’t try to help her or call 911. Instead, after the murder, he went outside, lit a cigarette, and acted unusually calm, according to security camera footage presented in court.

Even more disturbing, Torres-Rodriguez had their daughter discover her mother’s body. The child’s exact age has not been disclosed, but the emotional trauma is clear.

Guilty Verdict and Mandatory Life Sentence

After a detailed trial and strong evidence, a jury found Torres-Rodriguez guilty of first-degree murder. In Idaho, that conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, which means he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Deputy County Prosecutor Stephanie Morse gave a powerful statement to the jury, saying:

“He earned the verdict you are about to deliver when he decided Reyna’s life was expendable. He earned it when he jammed the gun into her head. He earned it with his utter disregard for life.”

Prosecutor Praises Conviction

Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Boyd expressed pride in his team and appreciation for law enforcement.

“Domestic violence is a tragic and persistent problem in our country, and many of these homicides are hidden by the perpetrators. This conviction sends a strong message to potential perpetrators in Canyon County: You will not get away with it,” Boyd said in a statement.

The Caldwell Police Department also played a key role in investigating the murder and collecting evidence that helped bring Torres-Rodriguez to justice.

The Hidden Danger of Domestic Violence

This case is another painful reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and how quickly situations can turn deadly. Friends, family, and community members are urged to speak out and support those in abusive relationships.

Anyone who is experiencing abuse or knows someone who is can reach out to resources like the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 800-799-SAFE (7233).

