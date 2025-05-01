“Go through it like us”: Police said a sleeping teen was slain by gunfire from a nearby residence

A 13-year-old boy, William “Liam” Spahnle-Bailey, was fatally shot in his sleep after bullets pierced the wall of his father’s apartment in Gresham, Oregon. The heartbreaking tragedy unfolded around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Eleven Pines Apartments, as father and son were preparing to wake up early for a snowboarding trip the next morning.

Authorities have yet to confirm who fired the shots or reveal details behind the shooting. A second person was also injured but is expected to survive.

Family Devastated: “You Took My Baby Brother”

Liam’s older brother, Gordon Mott-Bailey, spoke through tears during an interview with KOIN News, standing beside their father, William Spahnle.

“You took my little baby brother from me. My best friend,” Gordon said.

“If we don’t get justice for him, it’s not fair. They have to face what they’ve done and suffer. Suffer through it like us.”

His father added:

“Hopefully, God can forgive ’em one day. Not sure if I can.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the grieving family as they deal with the unimaginable loss.

Police and Community Leaders React

According to Gresham Police, the shots were fired during a disturbance in a neighboring unit, and one of the bullets struck Liam while he was sleeping in his bed. Officers and first responders attempted lifesaving efforts, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police Chief Travis Gullberg released a somber statement:

“Today our entire community is mourning the killing of an innocent child… This shooting is a tragic reminder of how gun violence impacts everyone, not just the intended targets.”

District Attorney Nathan Vasquez called the incident “devastating” and “infuriating.”

“We’ll do everything we can to get to the bottom of this and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

A Growing Call to End Gun Violence

This tragedy echoes the growing number of senseless shootings involving children across the U.S. Just one bullet from the other side of a wall ended a young life and shattered a family’s world. The community of Gresham, along with anti-violence groups like Ceasefire, are urging renewed efforts to end gun violence and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The death of 13-year-old Liam Spahnle-Bailey is more than a tragic accident—it’s a call for accountability and change. As police continue investigating, the family and wider community wait for justice, demanding action to stop the rising tide of violence that continues to steal innocent lives.

