Georgia murder suspect flees into Alabama and attempts to seize tractor trailer, sparking a manhunt: Deputies

A 28-year-old Georgia man, wanted for a violent shooting, was arrested in Alabama after a multi-state manhunt that ended in a dramatic standoff involving a failed truck hijacking attempt and a gunshot wound.

Who is the Suspect?

The man, Mike Thomas, was wanted in Fulton County, Georgia, for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the face, according to law enforcement. While officials have not confirmed the victim’s condition, the investigation was serious enough to prompt a murder-related manhunt.

Law&Crime has contacted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for clarification on whether the shooting resulted in a fatality.

The Chase Across States

After the shooting, Thomas reportedly fled Georgia, making his way into Conecuh County, Alabama, and eventually into Baldwin County, where law enforcement caught up with him on SundBay, May 18.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), during the pursuit, Thomas fired shots at deputies, prompting a heightened response from law enforcement.

Officers were able to stop his vehicle with spike strips, but Thomas wasn’t done trying to escape.

Attempt to Hijack Tractor Trailer Ends in Gunfire

After his vehicle was disabled, Thomas allegedly ran toward a tractor trailer in an attempt to hijack the truck to continue fleeing. But in a dramatic turn, a passenger inside the truck shot Thomas in the leg, stopping him from stealing the vehicle.

Wounded, Thomas fled again—this time into a nearby wooded area.

SWAT and Air Support Called In

Law enforcement quickly surrounded the area, calling in SWAT units, tracking dogs, and aerial support to search the dense woods. Eventually, Thomas was captured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being booked into jail.

Charges in Two States

In Alabama, Thomas now faces:

Two counts of robbery

One count of assault

In Georgia, he is reportedly facing:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Additional charges related to the shooting incident

Law Enforcement Praises Multi-Agency Effort

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office credited the successful capture to coordination among multiple departments, stating:

“This is a shining example of how agency cooperation and teamwork leads to a successful outcome.”

Mike Thomas’s arrest brings a dangerous and chaotic situation to a close, though questions remain about the exact details of the shooting that launched the manhunt. With serious charges pending in both Georgia and Alabama, Thomas is likely to face a long legal process ahead.

