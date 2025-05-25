Crime

Four-year-old weighed only ten pounds when he starved to death; mother faces life in prison: Police

Jessica Marie Burke, 39, has been charged with felony first-degree child abuse following the tragic death of her 4-year-old son, Noah Burke, who was found severely malnourished and weighed only 10 pounds at the time of his passing.

Tragic Incident and Investigation

On October 18, 2024, Bay City Police Department officers responded to a 911 call from Jessica Burke, who reported that her son was unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced Noah dead later that day at their home on McKinley Avenue.

An autopsy confirmed Noah’s death was a homicide caused by “severe extreme calorie malnutrition and complications thereof leading to extreme emaciation and failure to thrive.”

Child’s Special Needs and Care Challenges

Noah was born with Esophageal Dysphasia, a condition affecting his ability to swallow, leaving him unable to suck or move his mouth properly. Prosecutor Michael P. Kanuszewski explained the case as heartbreaking, noting that while caring for Noah was challenging, neglect of this nature was unacceptable.

“She had her hands full. He was not an easy child to care for, but how can anyone allow that to happen,” Kanuszewski said.

Legal Proceedings

Jessica Burke was arrested last week and charged with felony first-degree child abuse, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison under Michigan law. A judge set her bond at $250,000, and she is scheduled for another court appearance on May 29.

This case shines a harsh light on the tragic consequences of child neglect, especially when the child has special needs. The community and legal system now seek justice for Noah while grappling with the heartbreaking realities of the situation.

