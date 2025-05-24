Force him to sleep’: 3-year-old suffocated at day care and was left on the floor ‘for hours’ until his mother discovered him, complaint claims

Missouri, USA – A heartbroken mother from Missouri has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a local day care after her 3-year-old son died while under their care. She claims an employee used their legs or feet to force the child to sleep, which allegedly caused his suffocation and death.

The day care, called Poppy’s Playhouse, is owned by a city council member who has now resigned following the shocking incident.

Tragedy at the Day Care

The mother, Tara Williams, filed the lawsuit after her young son, Conrad Ashcraft, died on May 16 while at the Poppy’s Playhouse facility in Park Hills, Missouri, about 100 kilometres south of St. Louis.

According to court documents, an adult staff member allegedly used their lower body—like legs or feet—to hold the child down during nap time, possibly to make him sleep. This action is believed to have led to Conrad’s suffocation.

Allegations of Negligence

The lawsuit says the day care was not only aware of the risky technique, but also approved it as a way to make children sleep. It also claims:

The employee used pressure on Conrad’s chest or abdomen.

The day care failed to train or supervise its staff properly.

No one noticed that Conrad was being suffocated or that he had died.

that Conrad was being suffocated or that he had died. His body was left unattended on the floor for hours.

The child reportedly died during nap time around 12:30 p.m., but when the mother arrived at around 4:15 p.m., she found him still lying on the floor, lifeless.

Conrad Was Nonverbal With Autism

Conrad’s family told local media that the child was nonverbal and diagnosed with autism, making him unable to call for help. His aunt, Lacey Hardie, said the thought of him suffering in silence is a “nightmare.”

Day Care Owner Resigns, No Arrests Yet

The day care is owned by Councilwoman Spring Gray, who resigned from her post shortly after the incident. As of now, no criminal charges have been filed, and the day care has not made any public comment.

The death of 3-year-old Conrad Ashcraft has raised serious concerns about child safety in day care centres. The allegations of neglect and unsafe practices have shocked the community. As the legal process continues, many are calling for stricter rules and better training for those responsible for caring for young children.

