Florida Man Arrested in Connection with Woman’s Death After Child Found Covered in Blood

Authorities have arrested a Florida man in connection with the tragic death of Maria Camila Garcia-Molina, 24, after her young child was seen wandering in public with blood on her face and clothes.

Discovery of the Victim

Maria Garcia-Molina was found fatally stabbed inside her car in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, April 24, 2024, according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (MDSO).

Arrest of the Suspect

Investigators have arrested 29-year-old Joy Chandra Nath, who is identified as the victim’s ex-boyfriend. Authorities did not immediately release details about the arrest, but Nath was named in reports by the Miami Herald, WSVN, and CBS.

The Discovery of the Child

The investigation began when the couple’s 3-year-old daughter was seen wandering around a parking lot at their residential complex with dried blood on her face and clothes. A concerned neighbor found the child and took her to the grandmother, who then flagged down a sheriff’s deputy.

The Search and the Discovery of Garcia-Molina’s Body

When police arrived at Garcia-Molina’s home, they could not find her. After searching the area, they found her stabbed to death in her car. She had several stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alleged Stalking and History of Abuse

Court documents revealed that Nath had allegedly stalked Garcia-Molina in the weeks leading up to her death. Following their breakup in November 2023, he allegedly showed up at her workplace and left an Apple AirTag attached to her car. Although Garcia-Molina had obtained a temporary restraining order against Nath, it was dropped after she missed a court hearing, according to the Miami Herald.

The day before her death, Nath allegedly showed up at a mall where Garcia-Molina was meeting her new boyfriend and got into an altercation with him, per court documents.

Nath’s Claims and Arrest

On the morning of the killing, Nath reportedly told police that he had breakfast with Garcia-Molina and her daughter. Later, when authorities saw him in the neighborhood, he claimed he was there to return her belongings, according to court records.

Remembering Garcia-Molina

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support Garcia-Molina’s family, with her loved ones remembering her as a hardworking mother with a bright future. Her mother wrote in the fundraiser, “Camila was the most beautiful and loving girl you can ever imagine. She had dreams, plans, and a beautiful future ahead that was taken away from her too soon.”

Charges Against the Suspect

Joy Chandra Nath has been charged with second-degree murder and child abuse, according to Miami-Dade online court records. Details about his plea and attorney were not available at the time of writing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. All calls are confidential and toll-free, available 24/7 in over 170 languages.

SOURCE