Florida lady allegedly smacks her elderly sister in the head with a cellphone, knocks her wheelchair into a dresser, and chokes her

A disturbing case of family violence unfolded in Palm Beach County last week after a Florida woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her elderly sister, who uses a wheelchair. Authorities say 64-year-old Vikki Beth Cappola faces several serious charges related to the incident.

The attack took place on the evening of May 21, according to a probable cause affidavit released by law enforcement.

What Allegedly Happened?

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at the home shared by the two sisters. Upon arriving, they found the older sister visibly shaken and injured.

Although the victim’s name is redacted in the official documents due to state privacy laws, she told authorities that the argument with her sister had escalated into a violent assault. She claimed Cappola first hit her in the head with a cellphone, then pushed her in her wheelchair into a dresser.

The affidavit further alleges that Cappola placed her hands around her sister’s neck, choking her and making it difficult for her to breathe. The victim told deputies she experienced breathing issues during the incident.

A Neighbor Steps In

A nearby neighbor witnessed part of the altercation and told police she heard cries for help. She entered the home and said she saw Cappola with her arms wrapped around the victim’s neck. The neighbor quickly intervened, placing her body between the sisters to protect the older woman. In response, Cappola allegedly pulled the neighbor’s hair.

Although the neighbor helped stop the assault, she reportedly declined to press charges.

Physical Injuries and Arrest

Deputies noted that the victim had visible scratches on her shoulder. No marks were found on her neck, but she reported feeling unsafe and requested further protection from the Department of Children and Families.

Cappola was read her Miranda rights and admitted to parts of the incident, though she denied some elements of the accusations.

She was arrested and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, where she is being held on $11,000 bond. She is currently represented by a public defender and is expected to appear in court on June 20 and again on July 17.

This incident highlights how serious and complex family conflicts can become, especially when they involve vulnerable individuals like elderly or disabled family members. The legal process will now determine how the allegations are handled in court, but the case serves as a reminder of the importance of elder care, mental health awareness, and community support in preventing similar tragedies.

SOURCE