Boom’: Florida man clutching milk jug of ‘unknown liquid’ sets home on fire while five roommates sleep inside, deputies say

A 69-year-old man from Florida, Eddie Thomas, has been arrested after allegedly setting his home on fire while five people were inside sleeping. The shocking incident happened early in the morning on May 15 in Polk County. Authorities say the man’s actions could have killed his roommates.

A Simple Request Turned Dangerous

The incident started around 3:15 a.m., when Thomas asked one of his roommates for a ride. The roommate said no, so Thomas then asked for jumper cables to start his vehicle. Again, the answer was no. The roommate noticed Thomas was holding a milk jug filled with an unknown liquid.

Minutes later, that same roommate smelled gasoline and then heard a loud “boom”. When he opened his door, flames were already spreading in the hallway.

Roommates Had to Crawl to Escape

The fire spread fast, and all five roommates had to fight to survive. The roommate Thomas spoke with used a walker and fell while trying to escape. He had to crawl to the front door and was burned on his hands and feet.

Another roommate said he had to climb out a window because flames blocked the hallway. A third person tripped over another as they rushed to get out. One roommate was so badly hurt, he needed emergency surgery and couldn’t even speak to police.

A fifth roommate said he saw Thomas walking around the house and then heard a splashing sound, smelled kerosene, and heard the sound of a fire being started. Outside, he saw a trail of fire leading from the house to a tree in the yard.

Witnesses Say Thomas Drove Away After Fire Started

Two of the people in the house told police they saw Thomas drive off in his red truck right after the fire started. Investigators found six separate spots around the property where the fire appeared to have started or was made worse with a flammable liquid.

The entire home was burned down.

A Long History of Crime

Eddie Thomas has a criminal record going back to 1975. He has been convicted of 18 felonies and is a registered sex offender. He had been living at the house since 2023 but was being evicted for not paying rent. He was supposed to move out by May 20 — just five days after the fire.

What Charges Does He Face?

Thomas is now facing serious charges:

5 counts of attempted first-degree murder

1 count of first-degree arson

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “If you look at this guy, you’ll see pure evil in the flesh.”

This terrifying case shows how a simple argument can quickly turn dangerous, especially when someone is dealing with deep personal issues and a long history of crime. Thanks to quick action from the roommates and police, no one died, but it was a very close call. The victims are recovering, and justice is now in motion.

