After allegedly being struck by a drunk driver, celebrity hairstylist Jenn Lagron suffered “devastating injuries.”

Celebrity hairstylist Jenn Lagron, known for working with stars like Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, and Shay Mitchell, is now facing a long and painful recovery after being struck by a drunk driver while walking in Los Angeles.

The incident occurred while Lagron was walking along Abbot Kinney Boulevard, a trendy and well-traveled area in the city. According to a GoFundMe page started by her friend and fellow hairstylist Brandon Pietsch, Lagron sustained multiple serious injuries, including a fractured vertebra in her neck and a severely damaged arm—the very arm she depends on for her career.

A Long Road to Recovery

Lagron’s injuries required immediate surgeries, including a complex procedure to replace nerves in her arm with nerves from her leg. Pietsch, who is closely supporting her through recovery, shared an update on April 29 stating:

“Her surgery went well… she is off to a great start and feeling very hopeful.”

However, the road ahead won’t be easy. Doctors have said she will likely need at least a year of rehabilitation, and she will be in a wheelchair for the foreseeable future. Because of the nature of her work as a hairstylist, the injury to her arm adds extra emotional and financial strain.

Community and Celebrity Support

The GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of $60,000, has already raised over $54,000 to help cover medical bills, rent, and physical therapy as Lagron steps away from work during recovery.

Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, shared her support on Instagram, saying:

“My girl @jennlagron was hit by a drunk driver last night. Sick to my stomach. She is the most amazing person and incredibly talented hair artist… She’s going to have a long road to recovery, so truly anything will help.”

Who Is Jenn Lagron?

Jenn Lagron is a respected and in-demand hairstylist in the entertainment and fashion world. Her client list includes some of the biggest names in pop culture, such as:

Selena Gomez

Shay Mitchell

Stassie Karanikolaou

Chrissy Teigen

Kristin Juszczyk

She is known for her creativity, professionalism, and kind-hearted nature—qualities that friends and clients have emphasized as they rally around her recovery.

How to Help

Those wishing to support Jenn Lagron can donate to her GoFundMe campaign, which is publicly accessible. Even small contributions are meaningful as they help with her extensive treatment costs and daily living expenses during this unexpected and challenging time.

Jenn Lagron’s life was turned upside down by a senseless act of drunk driving. While her surgeries have gone well and her spirits remain high, the road to recovery will be long and costly. With the love of her community, her colleagues, and her clients, there is hope she will come back stronger—and maybe one day return to doing the work she loves.

