According to reports, the mother claims that her daughter lived in “fear no human should ever know” before her ex fatally stabbed her 78 times

A grieving mother in New South Wales, Australia, has shared her heartbreak and devastation after her 21-year-old daughter, Mackenzie Anderson, was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Tyrone Thompson, 25, pleaded guilty to the March 25, 2022, murder of Anderson, admitting to stabbing her 78 times in just two minutes. The attack occurred just 16 days after Thompson was released on parole for previous domestic violence offenses against Anderson.

The Fatal Attack

The violent act took place in Anderson’s apartment in the Newcastle suburb of Mayfield. Prior to the stabbing, Thompson had broken into her home, prompting Anderson to make several emergency calls, stating that her ex had “broken in.” Despite her attempts to seek help, the situation tragically escalated.

Thompson used two kitchen knives to carry out the brutal assault, stabbing Anderson in the head, face, and body. A male friend of Anderson’s arrived at the scene in time to witness the attack, seeing Thompson standing over her and repeatedly stabbing her. Police later arrived to find Anderson unconscious with multiple stab wounds.

The Grief of a Mother

In a heart-wrenching victim impact statement, Anderson’s mother, Tabitha Acret, described the moment she received the call informing her that her daughter had been murdered. “It was as if the world spun around me,” Acret said, recalling the immense pain she felt. She also shared the anguish of returning to the scene of her daughter’s murder: “Crime scene cleaners had been in and removed all blood, but there was still a story of violence.”

Acret revealed that, in the weeks leading up to her death, Mackenzie had reached out to domestic violence advocacy groups, asking for help with security measures like cameras and doors, as she feared for her life. Despite her efforts to stay safe, Mackenzie’s requests for support were not addressed in time.

Systemic Failures and Missed Opportunities

Acret expressed her frustration and sorrow at how the system had failed her daughter. “Mackenzie did everything she could to try and keep safe, but was constantly failed by the system,” Acret told the court. “Her death was no surprise but instead a death in slow motion.”

In an even more tragic revelation, Acret shared that her daughter had asked for a new set of knives for Christmas 2021. One of those knives was reportedly used by Thompson to commit the murder.

The Murderer’s Remorse

Thompson, who has been in custody since his arrest in March 2022, expressed remorse for his actions in a letter submitted to the court. He was reportedly diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder with a severe personality disorder at the time of the murder.

However, Acret’s pain remains unwavering. She continues to battle the grief of losing her daughter in such a violent and senseless manner.

A Call for Justice and Action

This tragic case serves as a reminder of the severity of domestic violence and the critical need for better support systems for victims. Acret’s call for justice echoes across the community, as she seeks accountability for the system’s failure to protect her daughter despite her efforts to get help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or visit thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages and is confidential and free of charge.

