According to police, the deadly explosion outside a fertility clinic in California was a “intentional act of violence.”

Palm Springs, CA – Authorities say a deadly explosion that damaged several buildings in Palm Springs appears to have been an intentional act of violence. The blast, which occurred on Saturday, May 17, is currently under investigation by local police and the FBI.

What We Know So Far

According to a press release by the Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD), the explosion began from a vehicle outside 1199 N. Canyon Drive, which is the address of the American Reproductive Centers (ARC) — a medical facility that provides IVF, egg freezing, and other fertility services.

Police confirmed that the explosion caused serious damage, with several nearby buildings affected, some severely. The blast extended for blocks, and authorities say it was not accidental.

“The blast appears to be an intentional act of violence,” said the PSPD in a Facebook statement. “The incident appears to be isolated.”

One Person Killed, Identity Not Yet Known

So far, police have confirmed that one person has died, but the identity of the victim has not been released. Investigators are working to determine who the victim is and whether they were involved in the incident.

The FBI has joined the investigation to help determine the motive and the next steps.

Locals Describe the Shock

The explosion happened around 11 a.m., just a short distance from downtown Palm Springs, reported The New York Times.

Claudio Chavez, who works at a nearby upholstery shop, described the moment:

“It felt like a big explosion. It took out our window. I just saw a bunch of smoke.”

Scott Pastorius, who was relaxing at his vacation home four blocks away, initially thought it was an earthquake.

“The whole house rattled, and then the glass in the door… I saw it flexing. It was too intense to be an earthquake.”

Governor Responds

California Governor Gavin Newsom also reacted to the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said he had been briefed on the situation and added that he and his wife were “keeping everyone affected in our hearts.”

Authorities are still investigating what caused the vehicle explosion outside the fertility clinic in Palm Springs, which left one person dead and damaged buildings across several blocks. As of now, the incident is believed to be an isolated, intentional act, but further updates are expected as police and the FBI continue their work. The community remains on alert as they await more details.

