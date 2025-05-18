According to authorities, a bus rider fatally stabbed a fellow traveler for “looking like his uncle” before “calmly getting off the bus.”

Austin, Texas – In a disturbing and unprovoked act of violence, a man was stabbed to death on a public bus in Austin on Wednesday evening, simply because he looked like the attacker’s uncle, according to police.

The victim, Akshay Gupta, 30, was riding on a CapMetro bus when he was suddenly attacked by another passenger, identified as Deepak Kandel, 31.

The Attack

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 500 block of South Lamar Boulevard, when emergency responders were called to the scene. They found Gupta seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck.

Paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m., the Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed.

What the Investigation Revealed

According to police, Kandel had been sitting next to Gupta on the bus. Without saying a word or any signs of argument, he suddenly stabbed Gupta in the neck.

Once the bus stopped, Kandel reportedly got off calmly with the other passengers and walked away as if nothing had happened.

However, APD officers managed to track him down shortly after. During questioning, Kandel allegedly admitted to the stabbing, stating that he did it because Gupta resembled his uncle.

Police Seek Public Help

The Austin Police Department is now requesting help from the public. They are asking for:

Any witnesses who may have seen the incident.

who may have seen the incident. Bus passengers who might have left behind personal belongings during the panic.

If you left something on the CapMetro bus, contact CapMetro customer service at 512-474-1200 for instructions.

If you have information about the case, contact Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program.

Charges Filed

Deepak Kandel has now been formally charged with murder. Investigations are still ongoing as officials try to understand what led to such a senseless act.

The tragic death of Akshay Gupta has left the community in shock. With no provocation, a man lost his life just for resembling someone else. As the case moves forward, police are calling on the public for support — and reminding everyone that violence can happen anywhere, even in public spaces we consider safe. Stay aware, stay alert, and report anything unusual.

