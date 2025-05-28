A woman stabbed a 12-year-old girl in the face and neck and dropped her in a nature preserve, but she was still alive, police said

A disturbing case out of Florida has left a community shocked after a 35-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a young girl in the face and neck before attempting to leave her for dead in a remote nature preserve.

12-Year-Old Girl Found Stabbed in Wildlife Area

On Monday afternoon, deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area in Punta Gorda after receiving reports of a severely injured child. Bystanders discovered the 12-year-old girl under heavy brush, weak from multiple stab wounds and in need of urgent medical care.

Deputies provided immediate assistance and called for emergency medical services. The girl, who miraculously survived the violent attack, was later listed in stable condition.

Suspect Identified and Arrested

The victim was able to identify her attacker as Gwendolyn Girard, 35, who she said stabbed her before attempting to conceal her body in the undergrowth and flee the scene in a gold van. Deputies swiftly located Girard in North Fort Myers, along with the van.

Girard was taken into custody and brought in for questioning. Authorities say she confessed to the stabbing and directed detectives to the knife she used in the assault. Investigators seized the weapon as evidence and towed the van for further forensic examination.

Charges and Bond Details

Girard is currently facing serious felony charges including aggravated battery and child abuse. She is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on a $750,000 bond, and no attorney has been listed for her as of now.

Officials have not yet released information about the relationship between Girard and the victim, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear. A probable cause affidavit was not publicly available at the time of reporting.

Sheriff’s Heartfelt Reaction

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell expressed deep concern and disbelief in a statement, saying:

“In my 33-year career, there are only a handful of times that I have been left speechless. This is one of those times. To attack a child with a knife… I can’t understand it. It is only by God’s grace that she is still with us today, and I pray for her as she heals from this horrific incident. Unfortunately, the mental trauma inflicted on her may never heal.”

Community Response and Ongoing Investigation

This shocking case has drawn strong reactions from the community, with many expressing anger and sadness over the senseless violence against a child. Authorities continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the attack, including how and why Girard came into contact with the victim.

The girl is currently recovering, and law enforcement officials are praising her strength and the quick actions of good Samaritans who found her and alerted authorities in time.

As of now, the investigation is still active, and more charges could follow depending on new findings.

