A son kills his mother in a family dispute, and his older brother is allegedly responsible for his death

AUBURN, AL — A tragic family dispute in Auburn, Alabama, turned deadly on Sunday, June 8, when Brandon McDuffie, 25, allegedly murdered his mother, Traci McDuffie, 52, before being fatally shot by his older brother, Brent McDuffie, authorities confirmed.

1. The Fatal Incident

The Auburn Police Department responded to a shooting incident at approximately 5:39 p.m. local time and found both Traci and Brandon dead inside their home. The police investigation revealed that Brandon McDuffie had shot and killed his mother, Traci, following a disagreement between the two.

According to the Mobile Police Department (MPD), Traci’s other son, identified as Brent McDuffie, arrived at the scene after the initial shooting. Authorities said that Brandon shot towards Brent, which prompted him to defend himself by shooting and killing Brandon in the process.

2. Details of the Altercation

The dispute between Brandon and Traci McDuffie reportedly escalated quickly, leading to Brandon’s fatal shooting of his mother. After the first round of gunfire, there was a communication that alerted Brent McDuffie to the situation. When Brandon allegedly shot at Brent, the older son defended himself, resulting in the fatal shooting of Brandon.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with law enforcement continuing to investigate the details of the confrontation.

3. Family and Community Reactions

Brent McDuffie, 32, Traci’s eldest child, has been identified as the man who shot his brother, Brandon, in self-defense. The family is still processing the devastating loss, and while Brent’s involvement in the shooting is being reviewed, it is not immediately clear if he will face any charges.

The First Baptist Church of Baltimore Street, Inc., where Brent is reportedly affiliated, shared a post on Facebook offering prayers for him and the family during their bereavement. The church also announced that a celebration of life service for Traci McDuffie and her family members will be held on Saturday, June 21.

“Please continue to lift Brother Brent McDuffie and the family up in prayer during their time of bereavement,” the church wrote.

4. Tributes to Traci McDuffie

Traci McDuffie was remembered by those who knew her as an exceptionally kind individual, with family friends describing her as someone who would truly be missed. Traci’s sister shared her admiration for her, saying, “There is nothing bad that can be said about her. She was a hard worker and loved her live music,” according to a post from WALA Fox 10 reporter Ariel Mallory.

5. Investigation and Legal Process

The death of Brandon McDuffie is still under investigation, and the case will be presented to a grand jury for further review. As of now, Brent McDuffie has not been arrested, and it remains unclear whether he will face any charges related to his brother’s death. The authorities have emphasized that the circumstances of the shooting will be thoroughly examined.

