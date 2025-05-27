A shooting in Little River, South Carolina, has left at least ten people wounded, according to authorities

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – A Memorial Day weekend gathering in the quiet beach town of Little River turned violent Sunday evening when a shooting left at least 10 people wounded, according to police. Authorities say the violence began as a private altercation aboard a charter boat.

Shooting Linked to Fight on Docked Boat

The Horry County Police Department reported that the shooting appeared to have started after a disagreement during a gathering on a boat. The incident unfolded near a boat dock along the Intracoastal Waterway, a popular spot during summer weekends.

The police said the shooting was an isolated event and did not pose a current threat to the public.

Multiple People Hospitalized, Some Critically Injured

Emergency crews transported at least 11 victims to nearby hospitals. Others reportedly arrived at hospitals on their own. Most of the victims had gunshot wounds, and one person had a non-gunfire-related injury.

Police said some victims were in critical but stable condition.

Father Says Son Used Swim Trunks to Help Others

Randy Evans, a father of one of the victims, told The Post and Courier that his 25-year-old son was shot in the ankle and toe during the incident. Despite his injuries, his son used his swim trunks as a tourniquet to help more seriously wounded people.

“The surgery was better than they expected,” Evans said. “He’s going to be OK.”

Police Officer Injured During Response

As emergency responders arrived at the scene, a North Myrtle Beach police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg while responding to the incident. This occurred about 3 miles away at a local marina. He is reported to be in stable condition, according to North Myrtle Beach spokeswoman Lauren Jessie.

Video Shows Heavy Emergency Response

Video footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles and ambulances rushing in and out of the area as first responders worked quickly to help the injured and secure the area.

Investigation Underway

The shooting remains under active investigation, and detectives are working to identify the individuals responsible, police said. No arrests had been announced as of Monday.

Little River, located about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach, is known for its scenic views and peaceful atmosphere—making this violent incident especially shocking for locals and visitors.

Community Shaken, Police Seek Answers

What was meant to be a fun Memorial Day weekend on the water quickly turned tragic in Little River. While victims are recovering and the investigation continues, the incident serves as a reminder of how quickly celebrations can turn into crisis when violence erupts.

