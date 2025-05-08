A murder-suicide claimed the life of a Louisiana woman’s 2-year-old daughter. She will now bury her baby girl on Mother’s Day

A heartbreaking tragedy has left a Louisiana family shattered just days before Mother’s Day. On the morning of May 6, four people were found dead in a murder-suicide at a home in Keithville, located in Caddo Parish.

Among the victims was a 2-year-old girl, and now her mother is preparing for the unimaginable—burying her daughter instead of celebrating the special day.

What Happened in Keithville?

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), deputies responded to a welfare check just before 7 a.m. at a home belonging to Leroy and Judy Sadler.

When police arrived, they tried to contact someone inside, but got no response. Moments later, they heard a single gunshot from within the house.

A drone was sent in to search the residence, and what they discovered was devastating: four people were dead.

Victims Identified

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office later identified the victims as:

Leroy Sadler , 60

, 60 Judy Sadler , 64

, 64 James Sadler , 29

, 29 Adalynn Mae Sadler, 2

The coroner confirmed that Judy, James, and Adalynn’s deaths were the result of homicide, but the identity of the shooter has not been officially released.

A Community in Shock

Public records confirm the incident occurred at the home of Leroy and Judy. According to neighbors, the suspect was possibly a doomsday prepper—someone who prepares for end-of-the-world scenarios.

Authorities are still investigating what led to this horrific act of violence.

A Mother’s Heartbreak

Little Adalynn Mae was described as “beautiful, intelligent, and full of joy” by a family member on a GoFundMe page set up to support her mother, Kara.

“She was the brightest light in Kara’s life,” the post read. “She was truly the sweetest little girl you could ever meet.”

But this Mother’s Day, Kara faces a mother’s worst nightmare.

“Instead of spending this Mother’s Day weekend with her baby, she will be laying her to rest. No mother should ever have to feel that kind of pain.”

This tragic event in Louisiana is a painful reminder of how fragile life can be. As Kara prepares to say goodbye to her daughter, a community mourns the loss of four lives. While investigations continue, the family—and especially a grieving mother—are left to face the unimaginable pain of losing a child in such a violent way.

No words can truly capture the sadness of this tragedy, but messages of support and donations may offer a small sense of comfort during this unbearable time.

