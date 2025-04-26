A man willfully brought AIDS to his cancer survivor wife, who died two days after being diagnosed, and he may have infected additional women. Prosecutors

A shocking case from Georgia is making headlines after a man was indicted for murder in connection with his wife’s death.

Cleveland Broadie, in his early 60s, is accused of hiding his HIV-positive status from his wife, Denise Broadie, which led to her death from AIDS in 2022.

Here’s what we know about this heartbreaking story.

What Happened to Denise Broadie?

In April 2022, Denise Broadie died just two days after doctors diagnosed her with AIDS.

Her family grew suspicious immediately.

They believed Cleveland had known for years that he was HIV-positive but never told Denise — not even when they got married in 2014.

Her daughter, Karen Young, told reporters, “There was malice in what he did. At any time, he could have told her and given her the right to choose.”

Denise had already battled cancer twice between 2017 and 2019 and had beaten it both times.

But she continued to feel sick after, and doctors eventually discovered she had AIDS — something her family believes could have been treated earlier if she had only known.

Cleveland Broadie’s Charges

After Denise’s death, Cleveland Broadie was first charged with reckless conduct in 2023.

Prosecutors said he had known he was HIV-positive since 2006 and never informed his sexual partners, including his wife.

Three reckless conduct charges were filed after multiple women also came forward, claiming he had never told them either.

Now, a grand jury has indicted Broadie on malice murder and felony murder charges connected to Denise’s death.

He was arrested in July 2023 and pleaded not guilty to the reckless conduct charges.

It’s unclear if he has entered a plea yet for the murder charges.

Family’s Fight for Justice

Denise Broadie’s family worked hard to bring the truth to light.

They even hired a private investigator to look into Cleveland’s past, uncovering evidence that helped build the case against him.

Karen Young, Denise’s daughter, said her mother was never given a choice — and that’s what hurt the most.

“She trusted him,” Young said. “She deserved better.”

This heartbreaking case shows how one person’s actions — and secrets — can cost someone else their life.

Denise Broadie’s family continues to seek justice, hoping that holding Cleveland Broadie accountable will bring some peace after their devastating loss.

SOURCE