A man who is accused of forcing a paramedic to wear a dog shock collar before to her death is sentenced to death for killing a police officer who stopped to assist him with a flat tyre

A man from South Carolina, called a “cold-blooded killer” by police, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shocking murder of a New Mexico police officer.

Jaremy Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to the brutal execution-style killing of Officer Justin Hare during a multi-state crime spree that also included the alleged kidnapping and murder of a paramedic in South Carolina.

Officer Killed After Offering Help

In March 2024, Officer Justin Hare of the New Mexico State Police stopped to help Smith, who appeared to have a flat tire on Interstate 40 near Tucumcari. Smith, however, was actually on the run in a car belonging to Phonesia Machado-Fore, a 54-year-old paramedic who had been reported missing in South Carolina.

When Officer Hare offered to drive Smith into town, Smith shot him once in the head, then walked to the other side of the police car and shot him two more times. He admitted that all three shots were meant to kill.

After the murder, Smith got into the officer’s police car and drove away with the emergency lights still flashing, later dumping the officer’s body on a remote road.

Smith’s Shocking Confession

In his own words, Smith told investigators:

“I shot Officer Hare in the head… walked around the car and shot him two more times. I drove the police car away to help me escape.”

This confession was part of Smith’s plea agreement, and it played a key role in his sentencing to life in prison.

Paramedic Kidnapped and Murdered Before the Officer

Before the officer’s killing, Smith had allegedly kidnapped his friend Phonesia Machado-Fore in South Carolina. He was accused of stealing guns from her home, then tying her up, placing a shock collar around her neck, and eventually shooting her execution-style in the woods.

She was still in her pajamas and house slippers, and her body was found with zip ties, blood-soaked bandanas, and tape over her mouth.

Multi-State Crime Spree

After killing Machado-Fore, Smith met with an acquaintance and travelled through South Carolina, Texas, and New Mexico, allegedly committing armed robbery along the way. His associate later stayed in Texas while Smith continued alone to New Mexico, where he killed Officer Hare.

Police say Smith was already on a path of violence and crime, including carjacking, burglary, kidnapping, and robbery.

Life in Prison—and More Charges Ahead

Smith is now serving life without parole in a New Mexico prison for the murder of Officer Hare. But he still faces 17 serious charges in South Carolina for the death of Machado-Fore and other crimes.

These include:

Murder

Kidnapping

Carjacking

Burglary

Grand larceny

Possession of firearms as a felon

If found guilty in South Carolina, he could face the death penalty.

A Deadly Crime Spree with No Second Chance

The story of Jaremy Smith is a disturbing look into how one person can cause unimaginable pain through violence and lawlessness. From murdering a kind police officer who tried to help, to allegedly torturing and killing a close acquaintance, Smith’s actions have shocked communities across the U.S.

Now sentenced to life in prison with no parole, justice has been served for Officer Justin Hare. But more trials await, as the court prepares to bring answers for the murder of Phonesia Machado-Fore in South Carolina.

SOURCE