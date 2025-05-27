A man was shot and killed by Florida sheriff’s deputies during a confrontation following an apparent alligator attack

LAKELAND, Fla. – A 42-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies in Polk County, Florida, on Monday after a bizarre and dangerous series of events that started with an apparent alligator bite and ended with an attempted weapon grab inside a police vehicle, officials said.

Who Was the Man?

The suspect was identified as Timothy Schulz, who had a long history of drug-related arrests, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Schulz had just been released from jail last Tuesday after being arrested for meth possession.

A Morning of Chaos

The day began around 5:56 a.m., when a convenience store worker reported a man behaving strangely, shaking and asking to call his son. Deputies responded but could not find the man.

Later, at 7:43 a.m., multiple people saw Schulz swimming in a lake known to contain alligators. One witness offered him a life preserver, while another tried to talk to him—only to receive a growl in response.

While in the water, Schulz was bitten on the arm by an alligator, according to Sheriff Judd.

“The fact that he was bitten by an alligator and still continued his rampage is shocking,” Judd said. “But if you’re on enough meth, then the person you see is not the person that’s attacking.”

Violent Escalation in a Gated Community

After exiting the lake into a gated neighborhood, Schulz picked up garden shears from someone’s yard and tried to break into a vehicle using a brick.

When deputies arrived, they attempted to de-escalate the situation and used a Taser twice, but Schulz charged at them with the shears and then climbed into their running patrol car through the passenger side.

Inside the vehicle, Schulz reportedly tried to grab a rifle or shotgun from its holder.

“They were still trying to take him peacefully into custody,” Judd said. “But he went for the weapons.”

At that point, deputies opened fire, killing Schulz. The sheriff’s office later posted images showing bullet holes through the patrol car’s windshield.

Investigation Underway

The incident is now under official investigation. The deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave, as is standard protocol.

Sheriff Judd emphasized the chaotic nature of the situation:

“This is just crazy stuff, OK? You can’t make it up.”

A Tragic End to a Troubled Life

The disturbing chain of events in Lakeland—featuring drugs, a wildlife attack, and a deadly police shooting—underscores how quickly things can spiral out of control. Authorities are continuing their investigation to fully understand what led to the fatal confrontation.

SOURCE