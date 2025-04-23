A man killed his aunt, burnt her automobile, and pushed it over a mountainside while her body was still inside. Cops

In a shocking and tragic case, police say a Virginia man killed his aunt, drove her body across state lines into Kentucky, and set her car on fire before pushing it off a mountainside. The case has shocked both states and left many unanswered questions.

The man, David Wayne Stoneburner, 29, is now wanted for murder, abuse of a corpse, and first-degree arson.

What Happened?

On Sunday around 3 p.m., Kentucky State Police were called to a scene on State Road 160 in Lynch, Kentucky, where a car was found burning and off the road.

When officers arrived, they found a Toyota vehicle fully engulfed in flames and down the side of a mountain. Inside the burned vehicle, they discovered the body of a woman, who was later identified as Saundra Lee Moore, 44, from Appalachia, Virginia.

Crime Started in Virginia

Investigators quickly learned that Moore had not died at the crash site. Instead, she was killed earlier that day at her home in Wise County, Virginia, which is about 15 miles from where the burning car was found in Kentucky.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Moore’s home and found signs of a violent struggle. Their investigation confirmed that she was killed during a physical altercation with her nephew, David Stoneburner.

What Do Police Say?

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that the case was confirmed to be a homicide based on collected evidence and a detailed interview with the suspect.

Stoneburner reportedly gave a full statement about the events, but police have not shared details publicly due to the ongoing investigation. The exact cause of Moore’s death and the motive are still unknown.

Charges Filed Across State Lines

Since the murder took place in Virginia and the burning of the body happened in Kentucky, both states are involved in the legal process.

Kentucky officials have filed charges for abuse of a corpse and first-degree arson, while Virginia has issued an arrest warrant for murder.

Police are now actively searching for David Wayne Stoneburner, who is considered dangerous.

A Tragic Story Across Two States

The heartbreaking death of Saundra Lee Moore has left her family and the local community devastated. As police continue their investigation, many are hoping for justice and answers.

The case has also raised awareness about domestic violence and the emotional and physical dangers that can exist even within families. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to bring Stoneburner into custody.

